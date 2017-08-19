Marcel Siem enjoying home comforts as Paul Dunne bows out

Germany’s Marcel Siem set his sights on emulating compatriots Bernhard Langer and Martin Kaymer after reaching the semi-finals of the Paul Lawrie Match Play.

Siem defeated Belgium’s Thomas Detry 3&2 in the last 16 at Bad Griesbach Golf Resort before recovering from two down with four to play to beat England’s Robert Rock on the 19th.

“I’m pretty knackered, I can tell you that,” Siem, who was never ahead in the quarter-final until making a birdie on the first extra hole, said. “There was a lot of concentration required, especially at the end.

“It was a very tough match against Rocky. Every time I hit a good shot he hit a better one. On the front nine both of us didn’t really play that well, but as soon as we came to the back nine we switched on and it was proper golf.”

Asked about the prospect of matching major champions Langer and Kaymer in winning a European Tour event on home soil, Siem added : “It’s shivers already.

“There’s a lot of golf to play still. It would be fantastic to win on home soil. It would be very special for me.”

Siem will face Sweden’s Johan Carlsson in the last four after the 32nd seed beat Marcus Fraser 4&2 in the last 16 and then ended Anthony Wall’s hopes of a successful title defence in the quarter-finals.

The other semi-final will see Spain’s Adrian Otaegui take on compatriot Alejandro Canizares after the pair enjoyed hard-fought quarter-final wins over Alexander Knappe and Chris Paisley respectively.

Canizares had earlier accounted for Paul Dunne’s challenge but the Spaniard needed three extra holes to finally get the better of the Greystones golfer.

The start of play had been delayed by an hour due to damage to the course caused an overnight storm, with winds gusting up to 60 miles per hour bringing down several trees — including one directly on to the ninth tee.