Leona Maguire shoots the lights out with 64 in Dubai

Ireland’s Leona Maguire shot a course record eight-under-par 64 in round one of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic on Wednesday.

The event is the world’s first professional day-night golf tournament, played on the Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club.

Ladies European Tour rookie Maguire carded nine birdies and one bogey, completing her evening round by making a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole under the LED lights set against the glittering Dubai Marina skyline.

“I guess I just need to play at 3 o’clock and then in darkness: that’s the way to go for me,” said Maguire, who spent 135 weeks at the top of the Women’s World Amateur Golf Ranking before she turned professional in June.

“I nearly had a hole-in-one at the eighth with my 7-iron. I was two inches short of winning an Omega watch, and it’s always nice when you hole those kind of shots. It was a real mix of nice putts and tap-ins, which makes it that little bit easier.”

When asked about playing under the lights for half of her round, the 24-year-old from Cavan said: “I adjusted quite quickly, actually. It was a lot better than I thought. The lights went on when we were on 13 and 14, which were a little tricky and then I played the last four holes really nicely.

“It seems like night golf suits me. I thought it was great. I can’t really complain. A course record, eight under par and I was lucky that we had a good group as well. We had a lot of fun and I really enjoyed it.

“The 25-footer on 18 was probably the longest putt of the day. I holed long putts for par on one and two and I holed a nice birdie putt on the par-5 third, where I hit it past the pin and there was a lot of break, four or five feet of break, and it snaked in, which got me going.

“I had a 10-under-par 62 in college but this is my lowest round as a pro.”

Leona’s twin sister Lisa carded a 75.

Germany’s Olivia Cowan sits in second position on six under par after a bogey-free 66. She said: “I started off really well and had four birdies in a row in my first five holes. I’m really happy with today. It’s a good score and it was really weird coming in in the dark. It’s a thing that you need to get used to, but it was fun.

The new LET No 1 Nuria Iturrios, of Spain, who won her second Lalla Meryem Cup title in four years on Sunday, is a stroke further back in third place, while Carly Booth, Caroline Hedwall and Karolin Lampert are tied for fourth.

Kylie Henry, Sarah Kemp, Marianne Skarpord and Esther Henseleit are tied for seventh on three under par.

SCOREBOARD

(British and Irish unless stated, par 72):

64 Leona Maguire

66 Olivia Cowan (Ger)

67 Nuria Iturrios (Esp)

68 Karolin Lampert (Ger), Carly Booth, Caroline Hedwall (Swe)

69 Kylie Henry, Sarah Kemp (Aus), Marianne Skarpnord (Nor), Esther Henseleit (Ger)

70 Noora Komulainen (Fin)

71 Silvia Banon (Esp), Isabelle Boineau (Fra), Lynn Carlsson (Swe), Holly Clyburn, Meghan MacLaren, Kanyalak Preedasuttijit (Tha), Liz Young

72 Valdis Thora Jonsdottir (Isl), Sian Evans, Carmen Alonso (Esp), Astrid Vayson De Pradenne (Fra), Hannah Burke, Beth Allen (USA)

73 Camille Chevalier (Fra), Laura Fuenfstueck (Ger), Trish Johnson, Tonje Daffinrud (Nor), Julia Engstrom (Swe), Ursula Wikstrom (Fin), Florentyna Parker, Becky Morgan, Gabriella Cowley, Lina Boqvist (Swe)

74 Christine Wolf (Aut), Rebecca Artis (Aus), Katja Pogacar (Slo), Camilla Lennarth (Swe), Diksha Dagar (Ind), Linda Wessberg (Swe), Emily Kristine Pedersen (Den), Marta Sanz Barrio (Esp)

75 Felicity Johnson, Cajsa Persson (Swe), Lisa Maguire, Sophie Lamb

76 Stacy Lee Bregman (Rsa), Emma Cabrera-Bello (Esp), Maha Haddioui (Mor), Lydia Hall, Noemi Jimenez Martin (Esp)

77 Cheyenne Woods (USA), Victoria Fricot (Aus), Amy Boulden

78 Becky Brewerton

79 Manon Molle (Fra)