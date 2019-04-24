Five Irish golfers named in initial 26-strong Walker Cup squad

Five Irish golfers have been named in an initial 26-strong Britain & Ireland squad for September’s Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool.

They include this year’s West of Ireland champion Caolan Rafferty and Australian Amateur Championship winner Conor Purcell.

John Murphy, Mark Power and James Sugrue make up the rest of the Irish contingent, while 12 English players, six Scottish and three Welsh have also been selected.

The 47th edition of the Walker Cup, played against the USA, will take place from Saturday September 7th to Sunday September 8th, with the home side bidding to win the trophy back after losing 19-7 in LA in 2017.

On his squad selection, Britain & Ireland captain Craig Watson said: “We have selected a talented group of players who are all in contention for a place in the team to play the United States of America and will be continuing to monitor the form and results of these players over the course of the season.

“We will also be looking closely at the performances of other players who have not been included in the squad and there is still time for them to play their way into our plans ahead of the final team selection later this year.”

The final 10-man Walker Cup team will be announced in August.

Initial Britain & Ireland Walker Cup squad:

Jake Burnage, Saunton, 23

John Murphy, Kinsale, 20

Kieran Cantley, Liberton, 21

Joseph Pagdin, Lake Nona, 17

Ben Chamberlain, Padeswood & Buckley, 21

Thomas Plumb, Yeovil, 20

Archie Davies, Carlisle, 17

Mark Power, Kilkenny, 18

Alex Fitzpatrick, Hallamshire, 20

Conor Purcell, Portmarnock, 21

Bailey Gill, Lindrick, 21

Caolan Rafferty, Dundalk, 26

Conor Gough, Stoke Park, 16

Sandy Scott, Nairn, 20

David Hague, Malton & Norton, 22

Tom Sloman, Taunton & Pickeridge, 22

Harry Hall, West Cornwall, 21

Jamie Stewart, Old Course Ranfurly, 19

Jake Hapgood, Southerndown, 22

James Sugrue, Mallow, 22

Benjamin Jones, Northamptonshire County, 19

Tom Thurloway, Chartham Park, 21

Ryan Lumsden, Royal Wimbledon, 22

Euan Walker, Kilmarnock (Barassie), 23

Euan McIntosh, Turnhouse, 50

Robin Williams, Peterborough Milton, 17