Five Irish golfers named in initial 26-strong Walker Cup squad

Caolan Rafferty, Conor Purcell, John Murphy, Mark Power and James Sugrue selected

Conor Purcell has been named in an initial 26-strong squad for the Walker Cup. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Conor Purcell has been named in an initial 26-strong squad for the Walker Cup. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Five Irish golfers have been named in an initial 26-strong Britain & Ireland squad for September’s Walker Cup at Royal Liverpool.

They include this year’s West of Ireland champion Caolan Rafferty and Australian Amateur Championship winner Conor Purcell.

John Murphy, Mark Power and James Sugrue make up the rest of the Irish contingent, while 12 English players, six Scottish and three Welsh have also been selected.

The 47th edition of the Walker Cup, played against the USA, will take place from Saturday September 7th to Sunday September 8th, with the home side bidding to win the trophy back after losing 19-7 in LA in 2017.

On his squad selection, Britain & Ireland captain Craig Watson said: “We have selected a talented group of players who are all in contention for a place in the team to play the United States of America and will be continuing to monitor the form and results of these players over the course of the season.

“We will also be looking closely at the performances of other players who have not been included in the squad and there is still time for them to play their way into our plans ahead of the final team selection later this year.”

The final 10-man Walker Cup team will be announced in August.

Initial Britain & Ireland Walker Cup squad:

Jake Burnage, Saunton, 23

John Murphy, Kinsale, 20

Kieran Cantley, Liberton, 21

Joseph Pagdin, Lake Nona, 17

Ben Chamberlain, Padeswood & Buckley, 21

Thomas Plumb, Yeovil, 20

Archie Davies, Carlisle, 17

Mark Power, Kilkenny, 18

Alex Fitzpatrick, Hallamshire, 20

Conor Purcell, Portmarnock, 21

Bailey Gill, Lindrick, 21

Caolan Rafferty, Dundalk, 26

Conor Gough, Stoke Park, 16

Sandy Scott, Nairn, 20

David Hague, Malton & Norton, 22

Tom Sloman, Taunton & Pickeridge, 22

Harry Hall, West Cornwall, 21

Jamie Stewart, Old Course Ranfurly, 19

Jake Hapgood, Southerndown, 22

James Sugrue, Mallow, 22

Benjamin Jones, Northamptonshire County, 19

Tom Thurloway, Chartham Park, 21

Ryan Lumsden, Royal Wimbledon, 22

Euan Walker, Kilmarnock (Barassie), 23

Euan McIntosh, Turnhouse, 50

Robin Williams, Peterborough Milton, 17

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.