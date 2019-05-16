Leona Maguire cards 69 to take share of the clubhouse lead in North Carolina

Cavan golfer keeps up her excellent first season in professional golf

Leona Maguire carded a three-under 69 to move into a share of the lead at the Symetra Classic in North Carolina on Thursday. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Leona Maguire continued her exceptional first season as a professional by taking a share of the early clubhouse lead after the second round at the Symetra Classic in North Carolina on Thursday.

The 24-year-old from Cavan carded five birdies – including three straight from the second hole – and two bogeys in a three-under 69 as she moved to five under.

Australia’s Stephanie Na went one better than Maguire, posting a 68 to also make it to five under, while South Korea’s Seong Eun-jeong (70) and Spain’s Fatima Fernandez Cano (71) made it a four-way tie in the clubhouse.

Maguire is presently second on the Volvik Race For The Card with earnings of $47,540 and could go past leader Julieta Granada of Paraguay with a strong finish in Friday’s final round of the 54-hole event.

