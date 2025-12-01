Dromoland Castle looking to add 13 new rooms ahead of 2027 Ryder Cup

Dromoland Castle Hotel wants to add 13 new rooms and other facilities ahead of Ryder Cup in 2027. Photograph: Laurence Lambrecht

The five-star Dromoland Castle Resort has unveiled plans for “significant upgrades to its hotel and grounds”, including a cellar speakeasy bar, lakeside sauna cabins, new bedrooms, a restaurant and bar extension – and a new roost for the protected lesser horseshoe bat.

The plan for the future development of the resort is contained in Phase One of the scheme, which has been lodged with Clare County Council.

A report lodged with the plan by associate director at Tom Phillips + Associates planning consultants, Lizzie Donnelly, says the “significant upgrades” reinforce Dromoland Castle’s position “as a world-class luxury destination in County Clare, with exceptional recreational amenities and enhanced potential for growth”.

Last week, resort general manager Mark McSorley confirmed that there were “only has a few rooms left” for the duration of the Ryder Cup in September 2027 which is taking place at Adare Manor in Limerick. In her 46-page report, Ms Donnelly says “the timing of these works is driven by the Ryder Cup’s return to Ireland in 2027”.

As part of phase one, Dromoland Castle Holdings Ltd is seeking planning permission to convert stables into 13 additional bedrooms, the installation of three sauna huts on a lake island accessed by a footbridge along with an enhanced wellness area.

Ms Donnelly said: “Dromoland Castle and Estate recognise the opportunity presented by the Ryder Cup and are fully committed to completing the proposed works in time for this global sporting event.”

Mr McSorley said on Monday

the planned developments, “while at an early stage, represent an exciting chapter in our story – one that honours our history, while ensuring that Dromoland remains a world-class luxury destination for future generations”.

The second phase of the plan includes a new cellar speakeasy bar, a new wet spa facility, a restaurant and bar extension, a new atrium and an extension of the east wing to comprise new hotel rooms.

On the conversion of the stables into 13 visitor rooms, the planning report states that an ecological assessment of the site confirmed lesser horseshoe bat activity within the stables building.

Due to the conservation status of the bats, the report says, alternative roosting provision for bats within the stables building is proposed with a 70 sq m bat loft at first floor level of the stables building.