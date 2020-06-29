Harris English becomes fifth PGA Tour player to test positive for Covid-19

American has withdrawn from this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

Harris English has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Harris English has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Photograph: Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

 

American Harris English has become the fifth player on the PGA Tour to test positive for Covid-19, the Tour said on Monday.

English, 30, was set to participate in this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club but was forced to withdraw from the event after testing positive during the pre-tournament screening process this week.

English joins compatriots Denny McCarthy, Cameron Champ and Nick Watney and South African Dylan Frittelli on the list of PGA Tour players who have tested positive in recent weeks since the Tour resumed earlier this month.

“While it’s disappointing to receive this news, as I feel healthy, I’m pleased that the new safety protocols we have in place worked this week,” English, who is set to self-isolate, said in a statement.

“I fully supported the Tour’s new rule of not allowing anyone on the tournament grounds until testing negative, as protecting others in the field and everyone affiliated with the tournament and the community should be the number one priority as a result of a positive test.

“I appreciate the Tour’s support and I look forward to competing again after I’m fully recovered.”

English did not compete last week at the Travelers Championship while Champ tested positive at a pre-tournament screening.

McCarthy tested positive and withdrew after the opening round of the event in Cromwell, Connecticut while Frittelli missed the cut.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.