Dunne and Moynihan must return to school after missing cut in Portugal

Paul Dunne will have to revert to Plan B if he is to earn a full tour card for next season on the PGA European Tour, after the 26-year-old Wicklow man – just over two years on from his breakthrough win at the British Masters – missed the cut at the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura, the final tournament of the regular season.

A wild swing off the tee on the Par 5 12th hole – which led to a triple-bogey eight – summed up Dunne’s plight with the driver as he fought to retain his card.

However, another missed cut, Dunne’s sixth straight time to miss out on weekend play going back to a horrible run which started at the BMW PGA at Wentworth, meant his fate was sealed and he must now head to final qualifying school if Spain next month if he is to regain his full playing rights.

Dunne was 118th on the Race to Dubai order of merit at the start of the Portugal Masters and needed to move inside the top 117 to retain his full card. His latest missed cut, though, has him projected to fall back to 124th when the standings are updated on Sunday when the tournament is completed, with England’s Olvier Fisher holding the halfway lead on 12-under-par 130.

A second round 74 for 145, three over, left Dunne well short of achieving his objective. He was one under, and inside the cut, standing on the 12th tee where he pushed his drive out-of-bounds and ran up a triple bogey which was compounded two holes later by a bogey.

Dunne’s driving has proved to be his Achilles heel for much of the season, and he will now need to rectify that area of his game before he gets to Lumine in Tarragona for the Q-School which takes place on November 15th-20th.

Another Irish player headed to Q-School will be Gavin Moynihan, who was forced to withdraw from the tournament – on the 16th hole of his second round – due to a back injury. After his withdrawal, the Dubliner tweeted: “Back pain at the end of yesterday’s round worsened today. Tough having WD after 16 holes. Pain was sore and very uncomfortable. Lots of physio needed over the next few days to prep for Q School.”

It proved to be a hugely disappointing tournament for all four Irish players in the field, with Pádraig Harrington and Michael Hoey also failing to survive the cut.

Fisher – who shot the first ever 59 on the European Tour at the same stage of the tournament last year – fired a second-round 65 for 130 to hold a one-stroke lead over Korean Jeunghun Wang and South African Justin Walters. Fisher included two eagles in his round, holing out with his approach to the fourth and then hitting his approach to four feet on the Par 5 17th.

“It’s not often that you hit it thin that it lands on the green like that,” said an honest Fisher of that approach to the 17th, where he took full advantage of his good fortune by rolling in the eagle putt.