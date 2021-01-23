Golf club membership in Ireland: What deals are clubs offering?
Thinking of joining a golf club in 2021? We’ve collated a list of offers around the country
Golf club membership in Ireland saw a large increase in 2020 as people safely took to the fairways during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Now, with golf courses around the country closed again, membership is more important than ever. After inviting clubs to send in details of their membership offers, The Irish Times has compiled a list of deals from around the country.
Leinster
Coollattin Golf Club, Shillelagh, Co Wicklow (18 holes)
New full member: €801
Aged 26-30: €601
Aged 18-25 (non-student): €351
Five-day member: €601
Overseas membership: €481
Student (over 18): €251
Student (under 18): €232
Juvenile: €107
Family (two adults and two children under-16): €1,702
Contact: coollattingolfclub@gmail.com or phone 0539429125
Website: www.coollattingolf.cub.com
Newbridge Golf Club, Barrettstown Road, Newbridge (18 holes)
Full membership: €859 for 2021, €899 for 2022
Senior membership: €749 for 2021, €789 for 2022
Five-day membership: €639 for 2021, €679 for 2022
Intermediate membership (aged 22-26): €480 for 2021, €520 for 2022
Intermediate membership (aged 27-35): €610 for 2021, €650 for 2022
Junior membership: (aged 18-21): €270
Junior membership (aged 16-17): €160
Junior membership (under-16): €110
Contact: jstafford@newbridgegolfclub.com or phone 045486110
Website: www.newbridgegolfclub.com
Abbeyleix Golf Club, Ballyroan Road, Abbeyleix, Co Laois (18 holes)
Full membership: €599
New members introduced by full members: Both pay €400
Under-35s: €375
Senior membership: €525
Student membership: €125
Juvenile membership: €125
Juvenile (under-16): €50
Distance membership (over 50 miles): €225
Special membership for beginners or people who have never held a GUI handicap: €325
Contact: abbeyleixgolf@gmail.com or phone 0578731450
Website: www.abbeyleixgolfclub.ie
Carton House, Maynooth, Co Kildare (36 holes)
Full membership: €2,600
Contact: golfreservations@cartonhouse.com or phone 015052000
Website: www.cartonhouse.com/golf
Palmerstown House Estate, Johnstown, Co Kildare (18 holes)
Full membership: €1,600
Five-day membership: €1,200
Intermediate membership (18-25): €900
Student membership: €800
Junior membership (under-18): €300
Overseas membership: €1,050
All membership categories run until January 31st 2022 and will be reviewed if current Covid-19 restrictions are extended
Contact: golf@palmerstownhouse.ie or phone 045906901
Website: www.palmerstownhouse.ie
Corballis Golf Links, Donabate, Co Dublin (18 holes)
Full membership: €745 (€780 over 6 months)
Pay and play membership: €345 (€365 over 6 months)
Five-day membership: €545 (€575 over 6 months)
Intermediate (27-30): €595 (625 over 6 months)
Intermediate (24-26): €295 (€415 over 6 months)
Student (18-23): €275
Junior (8-17): €100
Full, pay-and-play and five-day memberships also include reciprocal playing rights at Elmgreen
Contact: info@corballisgolflinks.com or phone 018434000
Website: www.corballislinks.com
St Margaret’s Golf Club, St Margaret’s, Co Dublin (18 holes)
Gold membership: €1,595
Silver membership: €1,495
Bronze (five-day) membership: €895
Entrance fee of €2,000 is applicable to new seven-day members effective from February 2021
Contact: info@stmargaretsgolf.com or phone 018640400
Website: www.stmargaretsgolf.com
Corrstown Golf Club, Kilsallaghan, Swords, Co. Dublin (27 holes)
Full membership: €1,369
Five-day membership: €749
Contact: michele@corrstowngolfclub.com or phone 018640533
Website: www.corrstowngolfclub.com
Blainroe Golf Club, Kilpoole Lower, Blainroe, Co Wicklow (18 holes)
Full membership: €1,445
Five-day membership: €1,116
Intermediate: Starting from €349
Junior: €230
Beginner programme: Starting from €100
Contact: info@blainroe.com or phone 040468168
Website: www.blainroe.com
Edenderry Golf Club, Kishawanny Upper, Edenderry, Co. Offaly (18 holes)
Full membership: €495
Senior membership: €350
Under-40s: €350
Under-30s: €250
Country membership: €320
Five-day: €320
Overseas membership: €200
Student: €150
Juniors: €50
Contact: info@edenderrygolfclub.ie or phone 0469731072
Contact: www.edenderrygc.com
Black Bush Golf Club, Thomastown, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath (27 holes)
Full membership: €1,260
Five-day membership: €975
Under-35s: €825
Family and student memberships available on request
Contact: accounts@blackbushgolfclub.ie or phone 018250021
Website: www.blackbushgolfclub.ie
Rosslare Golf Links, Warren Middle, Rosslare, Co Wexford (30 holes)
Full membership (both courses): €975
Under-35s (both courses): €550
Burrow Links membership (12 holes): €627
Juvenile/Junior/Student memberships from €136
Contact: sales@rosslaregolf.com or phone 0539132203
Website: www.rosslaregolf.com
Laytown & Bettystown Golf Club, Golf Links Rd, Betaghstown, Bettystown, Co. Meath (18 holes)
Full membership: €1,094 (entrance fee of €1,000)
Five-day membership: €694 (entrance fee of €600)
Provisional membership (25-29): €500 (25), €605 (26), €710 (27), €815 (28), €920 (29)
Contact: links@landb.ie or phone 0419827170
Website: www.landbgolfclub.ie
Munster
Spanish Point Golf Club, Dough, Milltown Malbay, Co Clare (9 holes)
Introductory membership: €280
Special three-year deal (aged 24 and over): €280 for 2021, €350 for 2022, €390 for year three. Full annual fee of €390 charged thereafter.
Overseas life membership: €1,500 annually
Contact: spanishpointgolf@gmail.com or phone 0657084198
Website: www.spanishpointgolfing.com
Kilrush Golf Club, Ennis Road, Kilrush (18 holes)
Introductory membership offer: €200 for 2021, €350 for 2022, €525 for 2023. Full annual fee of €525 charged thereafter.
Distance 33 (permanent residence over 33km from the course): €462
Distance 60 (permanent residence over 60km from the course): €150
Family membership (two adults and two juveniles): €865
Student membership (over 18): €115
Juvenile membership: (under 18): €65
Contact: info@kilrushgolfclub.com or phone 0659051138
Website: www.kilrushgolfclub.com
Kanturk Golf Club, Fairy Hill, Kanturk, Co Cork (18 holes)
Full membership: €350 for year one, €475 for year two, €600 for year three (full fee)
Senior membership: €463
Student membership: €180
Juvenile membership: €75
Contact: info@kanturkgolf.com or phone 02950534
Website: www.kanturkgolf.com
Muskerry Golf Club, Dromasmole, Carrigrohane, Co Cork (18 holes)
Full membership: €1,451
Under-35s: €841 for year one, €861 for year two, €1,071 for year three
Students: €861
Contact: manager@muskerrygolfclub.com or phone 0214385297
Website: www.muskerrygolfclub.com
Ring of Kerry Golf Club, Templenoe, Kenmare, Co Kerry (18 holes)
Full membership: €400 (February 2021 to April 2022)
One-week unlimited golf: €175
Contact: romi@ringofkerrygolf.com or phone 064 662000
Website: www.ringofkerrygolf.com
Slievenamon Golf Club, Clonacody, Lisronagh, Co. Tipperary (18 holes)
Full membership: €502
New members: €302 for year one, €352 for year two, €447 for year three
Full membership + one junior: €530
Couple: €907
Family (2 adults and 2 children): €1,007
Country membership: €277
Distance/overseas: €177
Junior (over 12)/student (under 25): €152
Junior (8-12): €122
New to golf special offer (six month membership, includes six lessons): €227
Contact: slievenamongolfclub@gmail.com or phone 0526132213
Website: www.slievenamongolfclub.com
Ulster
Cloughaneely Golf Club, Ballyconnell, Falcarragh, Co Donegal (9 holes)
Full men’s membership: €400
Beginners (men): €200 year one, €250 year two, €300 year three
Senior membership: €400
Distance membership: €200
Full ladies membership: €350
Beginners (ladies): €150 for year one, €200 for year two, €250 for year three
Senior ladies: €300
Student (18-23): €100
Junior: €50
Contact: info@cloughaneelygolfclub.ie or phone 0749165416
Website: www.cloughaneelygolfclub.ie
Connacht
Gort Golf Club, Castlequarter, Gort, Co Galway (18 holes)
Full membership: €695
Introductory (over 30): €545
Intermediate (20-30): €375
Student (18-24): €195
Junior (12-17): €130
Junior (under 12): €85
Contact: info@gortgolf.com or phone 091632244
Website: www.gortgolf.com
Ballinrobe Golf Club, Cloonacastle, Ballinrobe, Co Mayo (18 holes)
Full membership: €729
Over-70s membership: €550
New to golf membership: €300 for year one
Country membership: €300 for year one, €395 thereafter
Student membership: €212
Junior membership: €105
Contact: info@ballinrobegolfclub.com or phone 0949541118
Website: www.ballinrobegolfclub.com
Connemara Championship Golf Links, Ballyconneely, Co Galway (18 holes)
Full membership: €719.00
Overseas membership: €435.00
Student membership: €317.00
Junior membership (14-18): €256.00
Junior membership (under 14): €183.00
Get into golf offers available on request
Contact: proshop@connemaragolflinks.net or phone 09523502
Website: www.connemaragolflinks.com