Brooks Koepka keeps the pedal down to open up seven-shot lead

A robot would display more emotions than Brooks Koepka, but would struggle to match his efficiency! The muscle-bound 29-year-old American – seemingly with ice flowing through his veins – stuck methodically to his task as, immune to travails of others, he tightened his grip on retaining the Wanamaker Trophy in this 101st edition of the US PGA Championship on Friday.

Tiger Woods – a month on from his Masters triumph – visibly wilted and missed the cut, having struggled with illness in the run-up to the championship. Woods, with three successive bogeys on his back nine, laboured to a 73 for 145, five over. Other notables to also miss the cut included Sergio Garcia, Bubba Watson and Bryson DeChambeau.

Koepka – the defending champion – again played brilliantly as he shot a second round 65 for a midway total of 12-under-par 128, seven shots clear of closest pursuers Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott. Koepka’s 36-hole total constituted the lowest in Major history.

Shane Lowry showed his resilience, bouncing back from an opening round 75 to produce a second round 69 for 144. Lowry’s six-iron tee shot to seven feet on the Par-3 17th was the perfect response to his only bogey of the round on the 16th, while Graeme McDowell shot a 72 for 142 to also ensure his presence for the weekend.

It wasn’t all about Koepka. Not entirely. Phil Mickelson’s thumb acknowledged the manic roars, mainly from men of his own vintage, as he went about his business in the second round of the US PGA Championship as if he were a native New Yorker (he’s not!); Dustin Johnson strode the Black course like, well, Dustin Johnson . . . and Spieth ensured his quest to win a career Grand Slam remained a substantial part of the narrative heading into the final two rounds.

In recent weeks and months, Spieth’s downward spiral – no win in almost two years, without a top-10 on the PGA Tour anywhere this season, and down to 39th in the world rankings – had left him set to play a minor role in any drama. Not so. Not with an opportunity to add the Wanamaker Trophy to the Claret Jug, green jacket and US Open trophy.

And so it proved to be. As Spieth stood on the 17th tee, the eighth hole of his round, a wonderfully struck 6-iron was dispatched. “The pin’s on the left and those are small greens from that distance,” he remarked.

But the crowd knew, from the moment he hit steel into the urethane elastomer cover of his Titleist ProV1, that he’d flushed it. The ball very nearly popped in, then came to rest eight feet from the flag and he would roll in the birdie putt, one of six in a round 66 that moved him to 135, five under par, and into contention and in with a chance of put the final piece into the jigsaw to complete the career Grand Slam.

“You don’t expect Brooks to fall at all, so I thought I needed to be within five or six or seven to feel like I had a chance on the weekend,” said Spieth, who gave himself that chance with a charge on his homeward run with four birdies – on the first, fourth, seventh and eighth holes – that saw him move into the mix.

Spieth has had more than his share of woes this season, with his swing and with his putter . . . and with keeping his mind on one thing rather than letting it drift.

“I figured if I just kind of stayed out of my own way, stick to, you know, to one thought, try and nail it in Tuesday, Wednesday, and then stay through that, stop trying to change things up throughout the week like I’ve done in the past, that it was in good enough shape to be able to contend,” said Spieth of his mindset heading into the championship.

“I played most of 2017 with just one swing thought and be reactive, and it was as good as anybody that year. So it’s working back in that direction, but it was far enough off to make it pretty difficult, especially to trust it in certain situations in majors. It’s just harder on the tees to sit there and fully trust it. I’m doing a pretty good job this week so far.”

Spieth’s putting improved, from 30 putts in the first round to just 23 in his second. His round included a monster putt of 40 feet on the eighth hole, his 17th. Sometimes it pays to listen to those behind the ropes.

“The crowd is yelling out that no one has got it to the hole yet and DJ hits it, and it kind of breaks less than it looks. I had a read, plus the crowd is hollering that everyone has left it short, so I just went off a little bit lower line than what DJ had, and luckily I was able to see that. You just try to get the right speed for the green and certainly it’s a bonus when it drops.”