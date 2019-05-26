Bernd Wiesberger puts injury behind him to take Made in Denmark title

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger put his injury woes firmly behind him by winning a final-day duel with Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre at the Made in Denmark event to claim his fifth European Tour title.

Wiesberger carded a closing 66 at Himmerland Golf & Spa Resort to finish 14 under par, a shot ahead of playing partner MacIntyre, who also shot 66 after narrowly missing a birdie putt on the 18th to force a playoff.

France’s Romain Langasque finished two shots further back in third, while Ireland’s Paul Dunne shared fourth spot with Chris Paisley, Oliver Wilson, Pablo Larrazabal and Max Schmitt on nine under.

Dunne finished with a four-under 67, enjoying a run of four birdies in five holes on the back nine to shoot up the leaderboard.

It wasn’t the best round from an Irish golfer though, as Gavin Moynihan went one better with a five-under 66 that included an eagle and four birdies and moved him into a share of 16th position on six under. Michael Hoey enjoyed a closing 67 to finish on two under.

Wiesberger held a two-shot lead after holing his approach to the par-five 11th from 66 yards for an eagle but bogeyed the 13th as MacIntyre made birdie to get back on level terms.

Both players birdied the short 14th before Wiesberger edged back in front with another on the 16th and the result looked to have been settled on the 17th when MacIntyre drove out of bounds.

After the left-hander superbly salvaged a bogey, Wiesberger gave him renewed hope by driving into a water hazard on the 18th, but the 33-year-old was able to scramble a five and MacIntyre had to settle for his second consecutive runner-up finish.

Wiesberger, who missed seven months of last season after undergoing wrist surgery, told Sky Sports: “[I’m] speechless. I’m so thankful to so many people who have been there for me last year.

“I had so many great people helping me get back to where I am right now and I’m proud to pay it back this way. It’s been such a great week, I enjoyed myself so much and loved the way I started playing.

“I didn’t expect it all. I had a rough year last year and it’s been a hard couple of months and it’s lovely to see it pay off.”

MacIntyre, who finished joint second in the British Masters a fortnight ago, said: “I thought I gave it everything I had. Poor shot on 17 which really cost me. I had to get it down 18 with a sniff and I did have a chance but Bernd played brilliant all day.

“I gave it everything I had and am proud of the way I finished. We just have to keep knocking at that door and one will open.”

Asked about his tee shot on the 17th, MacIntyre added: “I hit two of the worst wedge shots I’ve hit in a long time in the two holes before it so I didn’t want to leave myself another 110-yard shot so we decided to get right down the bottom [of the hill].

“It’s the worst swing I’ve put on a shot in a long long time but I’m young, I live and I learn.”

FINAL LEADERBOARD

(British and Irish unless stated, par 71)

270 Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 68 69 67 66

271 Robert Macintyre 67 70 68 66

273 Romain Langasque (Fra) 69 66 72 66

275 Max Schmitt (Ger) 68 70 68 69, Oliver Wilson 68 71 68 68, Paul Dunne 68 70 70 67, Chris Paisley 68 71 71 65, Pablo Larrazabal (Esp) 68 71 68 68

276 Alejandro Canizares (Esp) 66 69 73 68, Matthew Southgate 66 73 69 68, Matthias Schwab (Aut) 68 66 72 70

277 Richie Ramsay 72 69 68 68, Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 70 70 70 67, Espen Kofstad (Nor) 68 72 69 68, John Catlin (USA) 67 74 70 66

278 Gavin Moynihan 74 68 70 66, Adrian Otaegui (Esp) 71 72 68 67

279 SSP Chawrasia (Ind) 70 71 73 65, Jeff Winther (Den) 73 67 73 66, Paul Waring 66 75 69 69, Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Esp) 71 72 67 69, Lee Westwood 70 73 66 70, Alvaro Quiros (Esp) 70 67 74 68, Aaron Rai 74 68 70 67

280 Andrew Johnston 68 74 71 67, Alexander Bjork (Swe) 68 70 74 68, Grant Forrest 70 71 70 69, Darren Fichardt (Rsa) 70 73 70 67, Oliver Fisher 68 71 74 67, Jason Scrivener (Aus) 69 74 67 70, Andrea Pavan (Ita) 74 68 71 67, Louis De Jager (Rsa) 68 75 68 69

281 Lasse Jensen (Den) 72 69 69 71, Richard McEvoy 72 71 67 71, Guido Migliozzi (Esp) 70 71 73 67, Thongchai Jaidee (Tha) 71 71 73 66, Andy Sullivan 73 68 72 68, Wade Ormsby (Aus) 71 70 70 70, Thomas Detry (Bel) 72 69 71 69, Thomas Pieters (Bel) 70 71 72 68

282 Adrien Saddier (Fra) 70 68 76 68, Matt Wallace 67 73 74 68, Stuart Manley 69 70 72 71, Scott Jamieson 70 70 69 73, Edoardo Molinari (Ita) 66 73 71 72, Michael Hoey 68 73 74 67

283 Christofer Blomstrand (Swe) 70 72 72 69, Haydn Porteous (Rsa) 69 72 73 69, Joakim Lagergren (Swe) 67 74 73 69

284 James Morrison 69 71 75 69

285 Niklas Lemke (Swe) 69 72 77 67, Benjamin Hebert (Fra) 67 72 72 74, Kim Koivu (Fin) 70 72 71 72

286 Victor Dubuisson (Fra) 68 71 75 72

287 Marcus Kinhult (Swe) 72 71 73 71, Mathias Gladbjerg (Den) 69 72 76 70, David Horsey 69 73 73 72, Pelle Edberg (Swe) 67 75 74 71, Joel Girrbach (Swi) 71 69 76 71

288 Kristian Krogh Johannessen (Nor) 68 72 76 72, Morten Orum Madsen (Den) 72 71 74 71

289 Ben Evans 75 67 76 71, Robert Rock 70 72 73 74, Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind) 70 73 71 75, Jamie Donaldson 71 70 74 74

290 Kurt Kitayama (USA) 72 68 78 72, David Law 74 69 76 71, Nick Cullen (Aus) 73 69 71 77, Martin Simonsen (Den) 71 68 74 77, Jin-ho Choi (Kor) 71 71 76 72

291 Tom Murray 66 75 73 77

292 David Drysdale 68 73 73 78

293 Ivan Cantero Gutierrez (Esp) 73 70 75 75, Shubhankar Sharma (Ind) 72 70 77 74