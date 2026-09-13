Leona Maguire loses singles match but Europe win back Solheim Cup

Leona Maguire (right) celebrates with European team-mates Carlota Ciganda and Mimi Rhodes after the victory over the United States at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, Netherlands. Photograph: Kate McShane/Getty Images

Eyebrows were raised when Anna Nordqvist somewhat abruptly announced her retirement from competitive golf last month at the age of just 39. Heads were turned when Nordqvist kept Solheim Cup faith with the pairing of Charley Hull and Lottie Woad despite a miserable points return in the Netherlands.

Nordqvist sounded unsure about elements of the Solheim Cup’s captains agreement before a ball was whacked in anger. The last laugh belongs to Nordqvist herself, who can sail off into the sunset having added a triumphant Solheim Cup captaincy to a career that had already returned three Major wins.

What a rousing afternoon this soon became for women’s golf in Europe. The understated Nordqvist was on the podium once more.

The wait for a USA win on foreign soil, stretching back to 2015, goes on. Europe are due huge praise for their singles performance here, which had felt unlikely from a four-session position of an 8-8 tie.

Nordqvist and her players, including four rookies, were underdogs. On day three, there was seldom any doubt they would upset the odds. The record books will show 15-13 as the margin of victory when, in essence, there was more between the teams on Sunday.

“I think there has just been so many emotions bottled up,” Nordqvist said. “It’s just been such a long road. It’s been a lot of hard work. It’s been really hard retiring weeks ago, then doing this and doing them both at the same time.

Lottie Woad is mobbed by her European team-mates after her singles victory over Auston Kim of the USA secured victory in the Solheim Cup. Photograph: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

“I’ve been living my dream. I’m forever grateful for everything that’s happened. It doesn’t feel like I worked a day in my life. Having my family support from very far away, living in the US on my own, but to have them here at every single Solheim Cup, and now to share it with my nieces and nephews, seeing my brothers cry, my sister-in-law, it’s just always been a family affair for me.”

In fact, it feels inadequate that Nordqvist wants to step away from it all.

The defining moment belonged to Woad. Her tap-in to secure a 2up win against Auston Kim meant Europe reached 14 points. Carlota Ciganda was 3up on Jennifer Kupcho with the same number of holes to play, meaning the 14½ Europe needed to reclaim the trophy was inevitable. Ciganda made sure she won, which completed the formality of taking Europe to 15 points. “I am very happy to do this for Anna,” Ciganda said.

There as also an element of revenge for Ciganda, who was undone by two moments of brilliance by Kupcho in Saturday’s fourball session. Ciganda had received a message of encouragement from José María Olazábal, her Spanish compatriot and a Ryder Cup icon, on Saturday evening.

Europe had flown from the traps. Hull played like a golfer with a point to prove in seeing off Megan Khang 3&2 in the opening match. Hull justified her captain’s constant faith by winning the opening hole and staying ahead from that juncture. “It was a no-brainer to put Charley first,” Nordqvist said.

“We saw the stats yesterday, Charley and Lottie were actually top-four players that made the most birdies for the week. They just played really tough matches. People don’t understand how good all these players are and how good the golf has been all day in the last three days.

Mimi Rhodes sprays champagne as she celebrates victory with team-mates. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

“Lottie has been playing so good this week and not really getting anything off of it. But holing the winning putt, I don’t think that’s ever going to be hard to remember for her.” Hull was being force-fed champagne by her captain as victory sunk in.

Esther Henseleit rampaged to 4up on Alison Lee after seven and still after 11. What happened next is the finest comeback in Solheim Cup history. Lee won on the final green.

The problem for Angela Stanford and her USA team was the lack of progress to back up Lee’s sensational work. Sweden’s Linn Grant comfortably dispatched Angel Yin. Nanna Koerstz Madsen saw off Allisen Corpuz. Nastasia Nadaud, who excelled on her Solheim Cup debut, defeated Andrea Lee for yet another European point. Julia López Ramírez supplied further blue.

Leona Maguire surprisingly lost, 2&1 to Lauren Coughlin, albeit Woad’s moment had arrived anyway by that point. The USA achieved another victory through Lindy Duncan’s 3&1 success against Maja Stark. Céline Boutier and Rose Zhang in game 12 were in the unenviable position of playing out a match with the destination of the Solheim Cup already clear. Zhang took the honours on the last green with a European party already well under way.

“I felt like we did a lot of things right,” Stanford said. “The Europeans played great today and that’s the way it goes. Their backs were against the wall, they had absolutely nothing to lose and they came out and played well. I try not to have regrets, I believed in all 12 players.”

Stanford’s subsequent comments made it sound unlikely she will have the chance for redemption at Valhalla in 2028. Paula Creamer is among those in a “pipeline” of potential captains to which Stanford referred.

This was a competition played in excellent spirit, save a moment on Sunday when Korda had words with a member of the gallery who was a little overenthusiastic in their European support. Otherwise, Bernardus served up a wonderful sporting spectacle. Nordqvist will forever relish it. − Guardian