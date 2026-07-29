Pádraig Harrington named Europe vice-captain for 2027 Ryder Cup

Pádraig Harrington has been named a vice-captain of Europe’s team for the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Harrington joins Edoardo and Francesco Molinari in Luke Donald’s team for the tournament, which will be played at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland in September next year.

Three-time major winner Harrington was part of the Europe team on the only previous occasion the Ryder Cup has been played in his home country back in 2006.

He has represented Europe six times as a player, served as vice-captain three times and was captain for the 2021 Ryder Cup, when Donald served as a vice-captain.

“It’s something I didn’t expect,” Harrington said. “I honestly didn’t think I’d ever wear the European Ryder Cup logo again. So I’m very happy to be part of it.

“The Ryder Cup has been a special part of my life. Representing Europe has always been one of the highlights of my golfing career and to be able to do it again in this situation, especially in Ireland, is special.”

Donald added: “He brings a wealth of experience and I do love the fact that there’s a connection. He understands the Irish crowds and all that goes with having a Ryder Cup in Ireland. I think it’s going to be very special for him.”