American Michael Kim produces stunning 12-under round of 59 to lead 3M Open

Michael Kim celebrates with his caddie Danny Stout after making birdie on the 18th green during the second round of the 3M Open. Photograph: Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

Regardless of what Séamus Power did in the second round of the 3M Open on the PGA Tour, he was destined to remain in the shadows after Michael Kim’s fireworks in recording a brilliant 59 to assume the halfway lead on 14-under-par.

While not at Kim’s level, Power did well, the Waterford man added a second round of 68 for a 36-hole total of six-under 136 to lie inside the top-20, albeit eight shots off Kim.

The American claimed the 15th round of 59 in PGA Tour history with 12 birdies at TPC Twin Cities, including a streak of five from the third to the seventh holes.

“I kind of remember thinking on 18 that you have to go for it, 60 or 61 doesn’t really make too much of a difference,” said Kim. “To shoot 59 today was pretty cool and feels like I’m part of the history books, which is great.”

With just three regular PGA Tour events left before the FedEx Cup playoffs, Power – 115th on the order of merit and needing to break into the top-100 to regain his full tour card – eagled the 18th, his ninth, in what was the highlight of his round, finishing with a birdie on his closing hole.

Elsewhere, in the ISPS Handa Scottish Open on the LPGA Tour, South Korea’s Jenny Shin took control with a second round 67 for 11-under, five strokes clear of Esther Henseleit in second.

There was a some much-needed consistency shown by Leona Maguire, who carded a second successive level-par 72, giving her a midway total of 144 for tied-11th at Dundonald Links. The Cavan woman has blown hot and cold this season with six missed cuts in her last nine appearances on tour since a runners-up finish in the Aramco Championship.

Meanwhile, Pádraig Harrington’s bid to retain his ISPS Handa Seniors Open title looked to be an uphill task at Gleneagles after the Dubliner – who retained the US Senior Open earlier this month – shot a 72 to add to his opening 70 for a two-over 142 for tied-36th, 11 strokes behind midway leader Cameron Percy.