How Irish caddie Shane Codd helped Jenny Shin keep her nerve

Jenny Shin of South Korea smiles at her caddie Shane Codd on the 18th hole during the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open 2026. Photograph: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

In only his third tournament as bagman for Jenny Shin, veteran caddie Shane Codd played a crucial role in the South Korean’s victory in the ISPS Handa Scottish Open.

Winning for the first time in 10 years, Shin acknowledged the influence of Codd down the stretch when, time and time again, he put his head on her shoulder and talked to keep her in the present after she told him she was “panicking”.

Codd only took up Shin’s bag temporarily after his regular player, Madelene Sagstrom, went on maternity leave. They worked together for the first time at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

“He’s very good at just making sure I’m calm,” Shin said. “I’ve got a very chaotic mind, and he knows how to calm that down, which is really all you need from a caddie. I did ask him, like, ‘I’m panicking, like what should I do?’

“And he’s like, ‘Just be with me. Just stay here with me and look at me. Look at the ball and just commit to what you were doing all week’. So I did that, and yeah, I think that’s how I hung in there.”

Shin will look to take the momentum of only her second LPGA Tour win – coming a decade after her Texas Shootout success in 2016 – into this week’s AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

Leona Maguire will also look to take positive momentum with her into the season’s final Major after the Co Cavan golfer claimed her third top-10 of the season in the Scottish Open. Maguire moved up to 36th in the updated Race to CME Globe order of merit.

Maguire will be joined in the field at the WIG Women’s Open by Lauren Walsh, exempt through her LET ranking from 2025, and by Anna Foster, who came through final qualifying at St Annes Old Links.

Title defence

Anna Dawson of Tramore will set about the defence of her AIG Irish Women’s Close championship title at Enniscrone this week, with the 36-hole strokeplay qualifying followed by the matchplay phase which concludes with the final on Friday.

Anna Dawson at the East of Ireland Women's Amateur Open. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Just 16 players qualify for the matchplay – in both the women’s and the girls’ championships – which places a greater emphasis on the strokeplay qualifying in an event which in recent years has provided the pathway on to professional golf for champions, with recent winners Canice Screen (2024), Sara Byrne (2023) and Anna Foster (2021) all playing on the Ladies European Tour.

Dawson will again be one of the favourites, along with Anna Abom, Hannah Lee-McNamara and current Flogas Irish Girls’ Open champion Olivia Costello.

Word of mouth

Jackson Koivun of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 3M Open 2026. Photograph: Andrew Wevers/Getty Images

“I know the PGA Tour is hard and it’s very competitive, and fortunately enough I was able to get quite a few sponsor exemptions last summer to kind of get acquainted with the feeling of playing [on tour]. These last three events have been definitely a little bit of a wake-up call getting back into the swing of things ... I’m just excited with the way I played this week,” said Jackson Koivun, just one month into his professional career, on winning the 3M Open.

Koivun posted rounds of 64-68-61-66 for a total of 25-under-par 259, three strokes clear of runner-up Scottie Scheffler. The win propelled the 21-year-old American to 73rd on the updated world rankings.

By the numbers: 104

Séamus Power’s tied-10th place finish in the 3M Open has moved him up to 104th on the FedEx Cup standings, edging closer to breaking into the top 100 to secure a full card on the PGA Tour for next season. Power is in the field for this week’s Rocket Classic in Detroit, the penultimate tournament of the regular season which finishes at next week’s Wyndham Championship.

On this day: July 28th, 1974

Bobby Nichols plays from the first fairway during opening play at the Ralph's Senior Classic in LA, California. Nichols shot a 64 to lead the field at -7

The 12th – and last – career win for Bobby Nichols on the PGA Tour was delivered in some style, as the American shot four rounds in the 60s to capture the Canadian Open in Mississauga, Ontario, for a four-stroke winning margin over runners-up Larry Ziegler and John Schlee.

As a teenager, Nichols was involved in a car crash with injuries that included a broken pelvis, which necessitated a hospital stay of 96 days. Yet, he would recover from the serious injuries to forge a very successful career as a professional golfer, highlighted by his victory in the 1964 US PGA Championship where he fended off none other than Jack Nicklaus and Arnie Palmer down the stretch.

There was less drama about his 12th career win in Canada, however, when Nichols produced rounds of 67-67-68-68 for a total of 270, four shots clear of his nearest pursuers.

Social swing

So happy for everyone from @MayoGAA….sport can be cruel at times and the people from Mayo went through their fair share of it. Enjoy the celebrations. #mayoforsam – Shane Lowry

So happy for everyone from @MayoGAA… sport can be cruel at times and the people from Mayo went through their fair share of it. Enjoy the celebrations. #mayoforsam https://t.co/17z1MHscSl — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) July 26, 2026

It’s pretty crazy how quickly Jackson has won. Beating Scottie in a pretty tough environment on a really hot day is really impressive stuff. Looking forward to competing with him for a long time – Michael Kim

With a college career as good as any current Tour player before him this guy looks special – challenges ahead for sure as he now changes lifestyle and deals with cauldron of expectation. His win & progress a great narrative for golf ... – Paul McGinley

Know the rules

Q: Can a player play their ball when it is found after dropping another ball under the penalty area rule?

A: No. Once a player dropped a ball under the penalty area rule with known or virtual certainty that the original ball is in the penalty area, the original ball can no longer be played even if subsequently found. The dropped ball becomes the ball in play. This situation is covered under Rule 17.1c.

In the bag

Jerry Kelly – ISPS Handa Seniors Open

Jerry Kelly of the United States on the 18th during the final round of the ISPS HANDA Senior Open. Photograph: Paul Devlin/Getty Images

Driver: Callaway Quantum Triple Diamond Max (9 degrees)

3-wood: Callaway Quantum Max (15 degrees)

Hybrid: Callaway Apex (16 degrees), Callaway Apex Pro (18 degrees)

Irons: Srixon ZXi7 (5-PW)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX Tour Rack (52 and 60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works 2-ball

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV