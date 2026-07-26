Welshman Sean David wins South of Ireland title in Lahinch

Sean David with the trophy after his win in the South of Ireland Men's Amateur Open at Lahinch Golf Club. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Pyle and Kenfig golfer Sean David was crowned the Pierse Motor Group South of Ireland Men’s Amateur Open Champion after a thrilling victory on Sunday.

In the first ever all-Welsh decider at Lahinch, David got the better of his friend Tomi Bowen (Welshpool) for a narrow 1up win on 18.

The 23-year-old sealed the win thanks to a late surge after falling three holes down through 12, ultimately sealing the win.

“It’s a bit unbelievable to be honest,” said David. “I never expected that at the start of the week. The calibre of the field, so many great players, and I’ve just been playing my own stuff and plotting my way around the golf course.

“I’ve been so calm in everything I’ve been doing. I’ve been committed to every shot and really in control. I’ve been really gritty all week, getting up and downs and holing putts.”

David had got the better of German Ben Gratzl in the semi-finals while the lone Irish golfer left in the championship, David Howard of Fota Island, finally came unstuck.

Howard’s week ended on the 17th hole of his semi-final, when his chip finished just short and Bowen two-putted for a 2&1 win.

“It’s been unbelievable, I have had support from everyone,” said Howard.

David Howard. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

“The support and the reception on the first tee at The Open. Even today the crowd was unbelievable and I’m sure most of them were for me, so I can’t thank them enough.”

Meanwhile, David cruised to a 4&3 victory in his semi-final. In the final he took the lead by winning the second hole against Bowen.

They were tied by the fourth and Bowen would win the fifth and ninth for a 2up advantage by the end of a front nine played in less than 90 minutes.

With Britain and Ireland’s Walker Cup captain, Dean Robertson, watching on, David had to dig deep and his comeback began on the 13th. He had all of the momentum down the home stretch and staked his claim for a spot on the team that will face USA back here in September.

“It’s massive, I’ve been knocking on the door for a while now,” said David. “I’ve been playing some great stuff, I just knew at some point it would all work out.”