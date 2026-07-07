The long and the short of it: Pádraig Harrington is still hungry for success

Pádraig Harrington with The Francis D Ouimet Memorial Trophy after winning the US Senior Open Championship 2026 at Scioto Country Club on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio. Photograph: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

For every golfer, there is something to chase, and Pádraig Harrington loves that process more than almost anything else.

Remarkably, after winning his fourth senior Major title at the US Senior Open, the Dubliner plans to play the next four weeks in a row – the Scottish Open, the Open, the Senior Open and PGA Tour Champions Portugal Invitational. Harrington, though, is not one to complain about a busy schedule.

“When I’m 70 years of age, I won’t regret playing an extra event,” he explained.

The Dubliner had four shots to spare over Stewart Cink at Scioto Country Club, which ensured a “boring” finish after a lightning start to his final round.

Now 54 years old, his dominance in senior Majors gives him a chance of chasing down Jack Nicklaus’s record of eight. He holds a big advantage with his length off the tee – he has not played enough Champions Tour tournaments to rank this year, but every year since joining the tour he has topped the driving distance stat. However, he admitted it was putting that won him the tournament. “I putted lights out all week, I holed a lot of 10-footers for par. It makes the game a lot easier.”

Word of Mouth

“The further you get away from riding a rollercoaster, the more you think you enjoyed it, that’s like the pressure you’re under in the last day of a tournament. You know you wanted to be there, you volunteered to be there, that’s where you want to be, but it can be quite uncomfortable when you’re out there.” Harrington with a great encapsulation of what it means to compete in a Major going down the stretch

McIlroy back in action in Scotland

Rory McIlroy will return to tour action at the Scottish Open at Renaissance Club this week as he ramps up his preparations for the final Major of the year in Birkdale. McIlroy, who won the Scottish Open in 2023, has been mixing links practice with some downtime at Wimbledon, where his Masters green jacket made an appearance. McIlroy was also spotted playing golf at St Enodoc Golf Club in Cornwall with Ryder Cup pals Shane Lowry and Luke Donald.

Rory McIlroy in the Royal Box with partner Erica Stoll as Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to him during a post-victory speech after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece during the men's second round match on day two of Wimbledon. Photograph: Getty Images

Lowry has changed his mind about skipping this week’s event and will play at Renaissance, changing his Open preparations which usually involve a week of links golf in Ireland instead of playing a tour event. He is one of four Irish in a strong field that also includes Harrington and Tom McKibbin. McIlroy finished second to Chris Gotterup last year, who defends his title and is looking for back-to-back PGA Tour wins after he won the John Deere Classic by one stroke from Max Homa on Sunday.

By the Numbers: 30½

The winning score for the International team in the Arnold Palmer Cup at Tralee Golf Club last weekend, as the International team beat the US in a nail-biting 30½ to 29½ finish in Co Kerry. The Arnold Palmer Cup pits two 24-person teams made up of 12 top men’s and 12 top women’s college golfers against each other.

Grehan hits back at critics

Stuart Grehan has defended his decision to be reinstated as an amateur following an illustrious return since finalising the move last year. Critics say former professionals have an advantage due to former tour experience and that it goes against the amateur ethos.

Grehan, who now works as a financial adviser in Co Louth, has won the East of Ireland and the prestigious Amateur Championship this year, which qualified him for the Open Championship next week.

Stuart Grehan: 'I work full-time, I have a family, I don’t get to practise half as much as these guys who are coming out of college or playing for their countries.'

“The comments are a little bit unfair [about being reinstated as an amateur], it’s not like I was making half a million a year playing golf or playing on the PGA Tour or DP World Tour,” Grehan said on the Cookie Jar Golf podcast.

“I work full-time, I have a family, I don’t get to practise half as much as these guys who are coming out of college or playing for their countries. It was more of a lifestyle decision to come back, I didn’t want to be a professional any more.”

Upon returning to the amateur game, Grehan said his main ambition was to make the Britain and Ireland team for the Walker Cup match against the USA in Lahinch in September. He should be a lock, but other Irish players have a chance to impress captain Dean Robertson in the next month, starting with the European Team Championships in Estonia.

Grehan leads an Ireland team made up of John Doyle (Fota Island), Thomas Higgins (Roscommon), Matthew McClean (Malone), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk) and Gavin Tiernan (Co Louth). Slieve Russell, meanwhile, hosts the European Women’s Team Championship, where Beth Coulter (Kirkistown Castle), Olivia Costello (Roscommon), Kate Dillon (Oughterard), Rebekah Gardner (Clandeboye), Katie Poots (Knock) and Jessica Ross (Clandeboye) compete.

Social Swing

@padraig_h. Congratulations on another wonderful victory. The desire and dedication to continue to do what’s needed to achieve this is admirable. The quality was never in doubt. Let the Guinness flow in Ireland. Royal Birkdale, 18 years on? Possible? Enjoy your evening. Sky Sports commentator Ewen Murray salutes Harrington’s senior Major win.

Links golf season. Thanks to the members and staff @stenodocgolf for a great day. Shane Lowry shares some photographs from the practice round on a sunny day in the southwest of England.

Links golf season ☘️



Thanks to the members and staff @stenodocgolf for a great day. https://t.co/kW4W67TTKW — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) July 3, 2026

I’d argue that Pádraig has one of the more underrated careers in golf that isn’t appreciated nearly enough. 3 Majors, 6 PGA Tour wins, 15 Euro, Japan Tour win over Tiger, Asian Tour, now 4 Champion Tour Majors. Hell, he had a T18 in PGA this year Just so good for so long. Ryan French from Monday Q Info highlights Harrington’s career achievements.

Know the Rules

Q: In foursomes matchplay, Player A hits the ball into the trees and then hits a provisional ball in case the ball is lost, what is the ruling?

A: The partners must play alternately throughout the hole, including when playing a provisional ball, so the team has lost the hole.

In the Bag

Chris Gotterup – John Deere Classic

Driver: Ping G440 LST 7.5˚

Mini driver: TaylorMade BRNR Mini Copper (13.5 degrees)

7-wood: TaylorMade Qi4D 21.0˚

Irons: Bridgestone 220 MB (4-9)

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 5, 46˚, 52˚, 56˚, 60˚

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X L-Neck