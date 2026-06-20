Rory McIlroy slips down US Open leaderboard after chaotic back nine

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland looks on from the 16th green during the second round of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty

A chaotic back nine from Rory McIlroy in the worst of the conditions at Shinnecock Hills saw him fall seven behind US Open second-round leader Wyndham Clark.

In the strengthening wind the Masters champion struggled with distance control, going over the back of the green at the 10th, 11th and 12th and making bogey from each.

He appeared to have recovered with back-to-back birdies: almost holing his approach from 108 yards at the 13th for a tap-in and then having the hole to thank for swallowing up a fiery 40-footer to get back to two under.

Having gone long again at the 15th, his chip back failed to bite and rolled into a bunker, from where he made the first double bogey of the tournament from his group, playing alongside Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Aberg.

That dropped him back to level par, seven behind Clark but – taking into the account the difficulty of Shinnecock – by no means out of it in joint 11th.

His front nine was calm by comparison, with seven pars and two birdies at the fifth and eighth to turn in 33, but coming home in 38 for a one-over 71 was not in his plans.

Clark contrived to navigate his way to a second round 69 to add to his opening 64 for a midway total of seven-under-par 133 that belied the historical data associated with past championships.

In the previous five iterations of the US Open on this famed course, a total of just three players – Retief Goosen (-4) when winning and Phil Mickelson (-2) in finishing runner-up in 2004 and Raymond Floyd (-1) when winning in 1986 – had ever finished with sub-par totals.

Wyndham Clark of the United States putts on the 17th green during the second round of the US Open at Shinnecock Hills. Photograph: Christian Petersen/Getty

The USGA’s more cautious course set-up for the opening two rounds, fearful of losing the greens especially, with strong winds in a forecast that didn’t actually come to pass, enabled players for the most part to find a way, even if a number of poor souls – among them Jon Rahm, who followed a 68 with a 78 for 146 to miss the cut – found the questions posed too tough to answer.

And Dustin Johnson seemed to more like his old self in getting into contention only for a series of unfortunate errors mainly with the bunkers – a double bogey five on the 11th and a quadruple bogey eight on the 15th – ruining a good card, coming home in 41 strokes and eventually signing for a 77 that left him on 143.

Yet, as ever, some found a way, most notably Clark who claimed the clubhouse lead with four strokes to spare over Matt Fitzpatrick and Xander Schauffele.

Clark isn’t the flashiest of players, more inclined to go about his business with the sort of calm that wouldn’t out of place of a man walking into a fashion shop to purchase a business suit.

And while the 2023 US Open champion frequently hit some wayward drives into the fescue grasses, the 32-year-old American contrived to manufacture the type of recovery shots more out of the old Seve Ballesteros or even Jordan Spieth playbooks. It made for an eventful and productive homeward run, one bogey – on the Par 5 16th where he got a fried egg lie in a fairway bunker – to go with three birdies.

Clark was among those who failed to finish their first rounds on Thursday and answered a 4am alarm call Friday to complete that opening , a 64, before going back out for a second round 69 to assume the 36-holes lead. His bed, initially, and then a plan to watch the USA World Cup match were on his mind on signing his scorecard.

“I really felt like I could be in double digits, but you know, the great thing about that is I didn’t feel like I had my best, and I still am leading as of right now. Hopefully I can bring my A-game on the weekend,” said Clark, aware that McIlroy would be among those chasing with intent headed into the business end of the championship.

Clark, too, would like for his on-course actions to eradicate the memory of his actions of a year ago when he severely damaged a locker at Oakmont Country Club when missing the cut.

“I’ve gotten a lot of grief since last year, rightfully so. The thing that’s unfortunate is that’s not who I am, what happened last year. I’m hoping I can win back the fans that I had or some new fans because it was a terrible incident. I really feel like I can show people that I’m fun and outgoing, I’m fierce, competitive, love the game, respect the game, and I just had a bad moment,” said Clark of that incident.

Others, too, managed to find answers to the examination, with Englishman Fitzpatrick recovering from speedbumps – back to back bogeys on thee 11th and 12th – to birdie two of his closing three holes to sign for a 70 for 137 in his bid to add a second US Open title to the one he claimed at Brookline in 2022, while Schauffele impressively crafted a second round 66 to also reach the midpoint on 137.

Of being cast in the role of a chaser, Fitzpatrick observed:” I feel like it’s a golf course that can beat you up pretty quickly. You have to stay patient, but you know, if you are chasing, you can’t really afford too many mistakes.”

And while Clark claimed the clubhouse lead, perhaps as equally commendable was the performance of Joaquin Niemann’s response to being delivered a two strokes penalty under Rule 1.2b for throwing a club – which turned a nine on the Par 4 sixth of his first round into an 11 – who followed up that opening 77 with a second round 65 for 143.

Niemann had hit two shots out-of-bounds on the sixth on Thursday evening and then had been refused relief when his third tee-shot finished among what he believed were fire ants: “I got pretty frustrated. I’m not someone that like to be in that behaviour. I’m the first one to judge myself when I don’t behave on the golf course.

“Yah, that was a misbehave from my part. I felt like a little bit extra penalised with two-shot penalty, but I think it is what it is. I think I’m going to learn from it. It definitely kind of helped me a little bit to have a better round today,” said the Chilean. - Additional reporting from PA