Rory McIlroy in share of the lead at Scottish Open as Scheffler misses first cut in four years

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after putting on the 14th green on day two of the Scottish Open. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty

Rory McIlroy, the Masters champion, was in cruise control in adding a second round 66 to his opening 65 to be in a three-way share of the midway lead in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance in North Berwick where world number one Scottie Scheffler’s streak of 78 straight cuts made came to an end.

As Scheffler missed the cut for the first time in four years, going back to the 2022 St Jude Classic, McIlroy hardly put a foot wrong – carding five birdies and a lone bogey – for a midway total of nine-under-par 131 to sit alongside Jordan Smith and Tom Kim atop the leaderboard.

Tom McKibbin posted a 71 for 138, two under, to survive the cut on the mark but Shane Lowry (69 for 140) and Pádraig Harrington (70 for 149) both missed out in their final tournament before next week’s Open at Royal Birkdale.

“I didn’t really feel like I played that bad. This golf course can be just tough at times,” said Scheffler of a rare missed cut which meant a rescheduling of his travel plans to the west coast of England: “I’m definitely proud of the consistency, and wish I had a couple days over the weekend to make up some ground. But overall, get down to Birkdale a little earlier than expected and get used to a new course.”

Meanwhile, England’s Lottie Woad shot a second round 64 for a midway total of 11-under-par 131 to assume the 36-holes lead in the Evian Championship in France, the fourth Major of the year on the LPGA, a shot ahead of Japan’s Aka Iwai.

Both Leona Maguire and Lauren Walsh missed the cut, as did world number one Nelly Korda – seeking to complete the career Grand Slam – who missed a first cut in two years.