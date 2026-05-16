PGA Championship live updates: Rory McIlroy birdies first hole as Harrington surges

LEADERBOARD

-4 McNealy, Smalley

-3 Potgieter, Jaeger, MW Lee, Greyserman, Matsuyama, Gotterup

Irish:

E Harrington (11), McIlroy (2)

+3 Lowry (14)

Key tee times:

5.50pm Jon Rahm, Andrew Putnam

6.40pm Scottie Scheffler, David Puig

7.40pm Alex Smalley, Maverick McNealy

McIlroy (E) hits a good wedge to the green on the 2nd from 80 yards to about 10 feet, but the putt just slips by for birdie. On the 3rd, he is in the bunker off the tee, but sets up another birdie chance, albeit farther away than before

Back-to-back birdies for Lowry! He gets back to +3 after chipping in on the 14th.

Rory (E) at the second takes on an aggressive line and hits a big-hitting draw into the rough. But shouldn’t be too bad depending on the lie, good angle.

Harrington (E) is on the fairway at the 11th, 111 yards left for his second.

Birdie for McIlroy! Confident putt off the right edge and he’s back to even par. Within four.

Harrington (E) has got up and down, holing from nine feet at the 10th.

Harrington (E) has missed the green at the 10th, will have to use his short game powers to get up and down.

Nice shot by Koepka (+1) to the back shelf. An even better shot by McIlroy to seven or eight feet for birdie at the first! Great start.

McIlroy is heading for the first tee to a great reception. There are plenty of birdies today, maybe due to the higher temperatures and easier pins. Michael Kim is 5 under for the day thru 9, 2 under for the tournament. Chris Kirk and Justin Rose are 4 under for the day, while our man Harrington is 3 under for the day.

Brooks Koepka (+1), his playing partner today, is down the fairway. Great drive by Rory, outdriving him and on the fairway.

Just the five PGA Championships between them in this pairing.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink in Philadelphia, where Rory McIlroy tees off his third round starting at +1, well down the field yet only five strokes off an inexperienced duo of Mav McNealy and Alex Smalley. It is the most condensed Major leaderboard in 24 years after two days, it really is at the point where anyone could emerge from the pack and win it from here. If McIlroy follows up his 67 from yesterday with another or better, then he should be in with a shot come Sunday.

On the course, Pádraig Harrington continues to stun at 54 years of age. After shooting an under par round of 69 yesterday, he started the front nine today with three birdies on 1, 6 and 7 to move within four of the lead on Even par. What a legend and we’ll be monitoring how he goes too. Shane Lowry is also on the course, but no fireworks at 4 over for the tournament.