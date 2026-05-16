PGA Championship: Pádraig Harrington shows some old Major flair to move up leaderboard

Ireland's Pádraig Harrington lines up a putt on the 12th green during the third round of the US PGA Championshipat Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Pádraig Harrington flirted with his old Major flair for quite a part of his third round of this 108th PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, ultimately settling for a 67 for a total of level-par 210 through 54 that saw him move into top-35.

For a time, as Harrington turned in 32, it looked as if the 54-year-old Dubliner – who mainly plays on the Champions Tour these days, but who is in the field as a past champion – would make even greater inroads up the leaderboard, only to stall on the way home.

Troubled with cramp for a time on that homeward run, Harrington stuck to his task to the point where there was a degree of disappointment that he hadn’t signed for a better score in wonderful sunny conditions.

“I definitely left a few out there,” acknowledged Harrington, adding: “In terms of winning the tournament, I probably needed those two or three shots I left out there today.

“The key for me is not to come here feeling like I’ve got to be perfect and have my everything go right for me, and clearly everything hasn’t gone right for me so far this week, and I’m still doing okay. I know I still can be competitive.”

Harrington’s three birdies on the front came at the first, sixth and seventh and he could have added another on the par-5 ninth only for the six-footer to slip by the hole. He followed a bogey on the 14th by birdieing the difficult par-4 15th for a second straight day.

“I’ve struggled off the tee, and it’s been a bit of a shock to me because I thought I was in great form driving,” admitted Harrington. “I’m opening up and I can’t stop myself doing that. And that means to hit it straight, I end up glancing the ball with a cut, and if I make any sort of solid contact it’s a pull. So it’s been a struggle off the tee, everything else has been good ... chipping and putting have both turned the corner really nicely.

“I know what to do with the driver to fix it, so I just can’t fix it that quickly. I’m not going to go down and beat hundreds of balls, so it’s something I just have to live with tomorrow. And I’m sure in a week’s time or two weeks’ time it would be back to normal,” said Harrington.

Shane Lowry, meanwhile, had a stop-start round – five birdies, five bogeys – in signing for a 70 for 214, in tied-68th.

“The best part of my game has let me down, you know, my iron play has been poor,” admitted Lowry. “I’ve drove the ball really well to be doing better than I am, so that’s disappointing. But what can you do?”