‘We could have sold out 12 times over’: Ryder Cup tickets sell out for Adare Manor

General admission tickets for the 2027 Ryder Cup have now sold out after unprecedented global demand to attend next year’s event at Adare Manor in Co Limerick.

This is despite tickets costing a record high for a European venue at €499 for daily admission during competition days, almost twice as much as the cost for Rome 2023.

Fans who were successful in the ballot process were informed over the last seven days, with those people joining fans who had previously secured their tickets in the exclusive island of Ireland priority window in May, which sold out in under an hour.

Fans from 80 different countries will be part of the 100-year anniversary edition of the Ryder Cup, taking place from September 17th to 19th.

“We could have sold out our general admission tickets more than 12 times over, which is testament to the appeal of golf’s greatest team contest, as well as the passion of fans who want to be part of it,” Richard Atkinson, the European Tour group’s chief Ryder Cup officer said, who described the demand as “nothing short of remarkable”.

The overall attendance across the Ryder Cup week is expected to exceed 250,000, with a daily site capacity of 55,000.

Despite general admission tickets being sold out, there are still opportunities for people seeking to attend next year’s Ryder Cup, with bespoke travel inclusive packages and a limited number of premium experiences available via rydercup.com.

For residents of the island of Ireland, thousands of tickets will also be available for Tuesday’s practice day as part of the “SuperValu Community Day”. Full details of this initiative and how to apply for tickets will be announced later this year.

A limited number of tickets for the Tuesday and Wednesday practice days could be bought from €89, along with tickets for Thursday – a day which will feature the opening ceremony – from €179. In addition, practice day tickets for fans under the age of 16 could be purchased from €20 on the Tuesday and Wednesday and €30 on the Thursday.

It will be the first time the Ryder Cup has been hosted in Ireland since the 2006 edition at The K Club in Co Kildare.