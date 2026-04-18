Is Rory McIlroy set to become Ireland’s first sporting billionaire?

When Rory McIlroy won his second straight US Masters tournament at Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday, Donald Trump was quick to congratulate the superstar golfer.

“With each year, Rory is becoming more and more a LEGEND!” the American president declared on social media.

Then Trump took a barbed swipe at another famous man: “Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime and terrible for Foreign Policy.”

McIlroy has been so long at the pinnacle of global sport – and celebrity – that it was almost unnoticed when Trump singled him out for praise before taking aim at the pope.

It is a mark of how far the golf wunderkind has travelled since he burst on to the international scene from obscurity in Holywood, Co Down.

Nineteen years after the youthful McIlroy turned pro, the back-to-back Masters victories match an achievement realised only by three golf legends before him: Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus.

Huge golf winnings, massive commercial endorsements and growing business investments meant McIlroy was already on track to join the ranks of the world’s billionaires and become the first Irish player of any sport to attain such wealth. That seems more likely now than ever after he won a second Augusta National green jacket.

The latest win at the storied Georgia club will have the effect of supercharging McIlroy’s earning power at an age – 36 – that is still young in golfing terms, but close to retirement time for players of other elite sports.

“It puts him in another stratosphere,” says US golf biographer Alan Shipnuck.

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Is it a realistic prospect that McIlroy will be a billionaire?

“It’s a mathematical certainty it’s going to happen; it’s only a question of what month,” replies Shipnuck, writer of a newly published unauthorised biography of McIlroy titled Rory.

“He’s in a very enviable position where just the golf alone is a gusher of money.”

Then there is the parallel career McIlroy has built up in business, putting money into more than 20 companies in the last seven years. Investment returns are said to be “in the ballpark” of about half his annual income, which Forbes magazine estimated at $84 million (€79 million) in November.

“Unless he actually burned it, he couldn’t spend all of his money,” says an individual who knows McIlroy personally. Speaking on condition of anonymity, this person went on to describe him as a “mixture of impulsivity and obstinacy”.

The changing pattern of McIlroy’s earnings suggests he has already put himself in a position to keep big money flowing for decades to come.

He’s going for the easy money versus the glamour. A guy in Rory’s position, he could buy a football team. But that’s more for your ego than as a business move. This company that he has founded, they’re doing the ... unglamorous things, but it’s a jackpot — Golf biographer Alan Shipnuck

Norm O’Reilly, author of 20 books on sports sponsorship and dean of the University of New England business school, says McIlroy has now reached earning capacity attained by “only the rare few” sporting figures whose allure is such that they can transcend their own games.

“He can hit that target,” replies O’Reilly when asked if the billionaire league beckons.

“It depends on a lot of things: his team, how important making money is to him – all those things. But yes, he certainly has the potential.”

Masters champion Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry McIIroy celebrate following the final round of the Masters on Sunday. Photograph: Simon Bruty/Augusta National/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy celebrates with his caddie Harry Diamond during the Green Jacket Ceremony at Augusta National Golf Club. Photograph: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images

Acclaim and fortune may have been preordained for McIlroy. As a kid, he chipped golf balls into a washing machine on a UTV chatshow. When he was 15 his father Gerry placed a £200 bet at 500-1 that he would win The Open within 10 years. He duly won the Claret Jug a decade later, the long-shot bet paying out £100,000. McIlroy money has long since been counted in hundreds of millions.

In 2024 he strongly dismissed a report that he was considering an $850 million offer to join the now-troubled Saudi-backed breakaway LIV golf series that he had made a point of spurning. Whatever about the provenance of the story, the fact that it was published at all spoke volumes about the financial world he has inhabited for most of his adult life.

When McIlroy married Erica Stoll in 2017, Stevie Wonder and Ed Sheeran sang at their wedding in Ashford Castle, the five-star Co Mayo hotel. McIlroy and Stoll live in Jupiter, Florida, in a Palm Beach mansion at the Bear’s Club that was once owned by Ernie Els. McIlroy filed to divorce Stoll in 2024 but the couple soon reconciled.

[ Rory McIlroy is the greatest European golfer and he is not finished yetOpens in new window ]

Today his entourage includes 25 or more people, between golf, business and logistics teams along with pilots and flight crew for his Gulfstream jet. These people, largely of his own age, were among those who greeted him at the Augusta National course on Sunday after his victory embrace with Stoll, their daughter Poppy and his parents.

Rory McIlroy Inc, as his business interests are known, is a reflection of structures put in place after a spectacular bust-up more than a decade ago with his former agents, Horizon Sports Management. Horizon managed sponsorship arrangements and finances between 2011 and 2013 following McIlroy’s split with his first manager, Andrew “Chubby” Chandler.

The golfer claimed he was “being led down the wrong path” with Chandler. The Horizon deal soon went the same way. McIlroy claimed the terms were “unconscionable” and that the company, in effect, had taken advantage of his youth and lack of business experience. A High Court dispute was settled in 2015, with McIlroy paying $25 million plus costs to Horizon.

Since then McIlroy’s sporting and business affairs have been handled by Seán O’Flaherty, a Dubliner who first worked with him in Horizon. O’Flaherty is now one of McIlroy’s closest confidants. Others are his caddie Harry Diamond and fellow golfer Shane Lowry. Not only is O’Flaherty managing director of McIlroy Inc, he is a coinvestor with the player in many business deals.

Operating under one umbrella, the empire has three divisions. The first is Rory McIlroy Enterprises (RME), a Boston company which manages prize money and appearance fees.

Second is Rory McIlroy Management Services (RMMS), which manages sponsorship, image rights and royalty income from an office on Dawson Street in Dublin city centre.

[ Rory McIlroy: ‘Harry Diamond provides me a level of comfort on the golf course that no one else could’Opens in new window ]

Rory McIlroy celebrates with his caddie and close confidant Harry Diamond and the Masters trophy in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Third is Symphony Ventures, the Dublin-based international investment firm McIlroy and O’Flaherty established in 2019. They separately joined forces last year with the $300 billion Texas-based TPG fund to make sports-specific investment under the name TPG Sports.

There is plenty of money to count, but untangling the corporate web around McIlroy’s business interests is a complex task as the full story is not clear from public disclosures.

Data for RME is limited to the extent that it is not even possible to gauge actual revenues or even the names of its directors. But records show McIlroy’s career earnings on the US PGA Tour amount to $114.7 million, second only to Tiger Woods ($120.9 million). Still, such figures exclude abundant McIlroy winnings from the FedEx Cup and another $35 million in payments from a PGA Tour programme to keep top players away from the LIV tour.

No one has earned more than McIlroy on the DP World Tour, where his career earnings now stand at €73 million. However, that figure includes some overlap with PGA Tour data.

There is more to tell from the filings of Dublin company RMMS. The chairman is Neill Hughes, a businessman who was cofounder of Dublin investment firm FL Partners. Hughes’s FL colleague Peter Crowley is also on the McIlroy board – as are the golfer himself, his father and O’Flaherty – but FL itself is not an investor in McIlroy’s business.

This company manages McIlroy’s income from sponsorship deals with sportswear giant Nike, golf equipment maker TaylorMade, Swiss luxury watchmaker Omega, commercial property insurer FM and US health services provider Optum.

Rory McIlroy with his father Gerry, mother Rosie, wife Erica and daughter Poppy after winning the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament on Sunday. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

RMMS filings show it recorded $35.4 million in royalties and management fees in 2024 alone, the financial period before his breakthrough at Augusta last April when he won the US Masters for the first time. Multiplied over years, such annual figures quickly run into hundreds of millions.

Shipnuck notes that the two Masters wins and similar McIlroy victories trigger big bonus payouts.

“Pretty much in every single endorsement contract there are bonuses built in for on-course performance – and for a player of Rory’s stature there will certainly be bonuses tied to winning a Masters. That’s just cash on the barrel: another $2 million to $5 million in every contract. That’s actual money that just flows,” says Shipnuck.

McIlroy’s first Nike deal in 2013 was reputed to be worth $100 million, reportedly the same amount as his 2017 TaylorMade arrangement.

The current Nike deal runs until 2027, so the second Masters victory will be greatly to McIlroy’s advantage in his next apparel sponsorship talks.

He is now making so much money away from golf that I would not be surprised if he completely shifts the landscape and dynamic, and he lets some of his endorsement deals expire — Alan Shipnuck

O’Reilly, the New England professor, says the $300 million deal in 2018 between tennis superstar Roger Federer and sports gear group Uniqlo – covering the period of Federer’s retirement – shows the kind of money now potentially in play for McIlroy.

Federer’s deal with Uniqlo was a blow to Nike, his former sponsor, so the stakes will be clear for all in the final phase of McIlroy’s ongoing arrangement with Nike.

So is McIlroy in a position to name his price?

“Certainly within the market realities, but yes. Nike very much likes to hang on to the elite of the elite,” O’Reilly replies, saying a “high nine-figure deal” will be in prospect wherever the golfer next goes.

“We saw Federer leave at the end of his career for a massive pay-day,” O’Reilly adds.

“He was at the tail end of his career – probably the same age as Rory, about 36 – but a good golfer at 36 is a lot younger than tennis at 36. Even 36 or early 40s is probably kind of your prime so I think he’s arguably in a much higher value place.”

But Shipnuck, the biographer who spent years tracking McIlroy, believes his business advance is such that he may yet be in a position to spurn some external endorsements altogether.

“The interesting thing about Rory is that he is now making so much money away from golf that I would not be surprised if he completely shifts the landscape and dynamic, and he lets some of his endorsement deals expire,” he says.

“With those things the trade-off for the money is the time. You have to give them time to shoot commercials, do photoshoots, do corporate appearances and work with the people who are producing the products and fine-tune them. Rory can make in so many other ways I think he might let some of that go and just get more time back.”

[ Masters 2026: Rory McIlroy’s historic victory in picturesOpens in new window ]

Precise data for Symphony Ventures is not publicly available, although the firm is known to have made investments in 24 businesses in seven years. Information from Pitchbook, a specialist data provider, shows these are largely in the US and often with coinvestors. They include stakes in Whoop, the wearable fitness app; health app developer Kaia, which was sold in January for $285 million; Troon Golf advisers; ticketing marketplace TickPick; and TGL Golf, a business cofounded with Tiger Woods to promote indoor simulated golf with PGA players.

“He’s going for the easy money versus the glamour,” says Shipnuck.

“A guy in Rory’s position, he could buy a football team. But that’s more for your ego than as a business move. This company that he has founded, they’re doing the underpinning of professional sports, the data science, the ticketing, the unglamorous things, but it’s a jackpot.”

McIlroy and O’Flaherty branched out yet again last May by becoming general partners in TPG Sports with TPG, the investment giant cofounded by the late David Bonderman, who for many years was chairman of Ryanair’s board.

On Tuesday, two days after McIlroy won the Masters, TPG Sports and TPG concluded a deal for $2 billion to buy out US college sports rights agency Learfield.

“TPG have enough money in the bank. They don’t need Rory’s money but they need his network, they need his celebrity,” Shipnuck adds.

“What Rory does is he opens doors, because there’s no businessman in the world who if they get a call and Rory McIlroy wants to sit down and have a chat, they’re always going to say ‘yes’ just because they’re star-struck – and then the deals flow from there.”

O’Reilly, the professor, says research shows business backs big sports figures not because they like games such as golf but because of the return on investment.

“If Rory McIlroy was a table-tennis player of the same level, you and I wouldn’t be having this conversation,” he says.