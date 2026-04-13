Masters 2026: Rory McIlroy’s historic victory in pictures

Rory McIlroy has pulled off a brilliant title defence at The Masters, on a roller-coaster Sunday at Augusta National.

Philip Reid writes that: “When it mattered, McIlroy took his destiny in his own hands. The back-to-back birdies on the seventh and eighth – where, on that par 5, he executed a beautiful 6-iron from 229 yards to find the green and then two-putt – saw him move down the 10th and onwards to Amen Corner with a pep in his stride.” He “two-putted for a finishing bogey five to reclaim the title”.

His back-to-back wins have “elevated the Northern Irishman up a further notch to the level of greatness”. Here’s a visual recap.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot at the tournament practice area during the third round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (L) and Cameron Young of the US walk up to the fourth green in Round 4 of the 2026 Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 12 April 2026. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (L) looks at his chip shot on the fourth green in Round 4 of the 2026 Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia, USA, 12 April 2026. Photograph: Erik S Lesser/EPA

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts on the fourth green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down, watch Rory play during the US Masters 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down, watch Rory play during the US Masters 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot on the fifth hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and his caddie Harry Diamond walk the 18th fairway during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a shot from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Patrons watch as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland walks on the 18th green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2026 Masters Tournament on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2026 Masters Tournament on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland waits to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Jared C Tilton/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates winning the 2026 Masters Tournament on the 18th green at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Members of Rory McIlroy's Holywood Golf Club in County Down, watch Rory play during the US Masters 2026 at the Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia, USA. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is awarded the Green Jacket by Fred Ripley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his caddie Harry Diamond and the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy (R) of Northern Ireland celebrates with his father Gerry (L) during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning during the final round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images