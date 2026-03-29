Rory McIlroy documentary does a fine job tracing his journey from meltdown to immortality

We know how it ended. Rory McIlroy released his putter and sank to his knees, unleashing a visceral roar after finally winning the Masters and completing the Grand Slam. But the journey to that point – the ups and downs and all of the demons that got in his way before he finally found deliverance on that Sunday in April – is no ordinary story.

Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait, is a documentary directed by Emmy award winner Drea Cooper and can be viewed on Prime Video. In it, the Northern Irishman’s quest is superbly relived through his own words and deeds, and those of his parents and backroom team. It all comes together in a way befitting of a lifetime ambition being achieved.

“I always knew my son was very, very special,” remarks Rosie McIlroy, of never doubting that he would become just the sixth male golfer to win the career Grand Slam. In doing so, he joined an exclusive club including Gene Sarazen, Gary Player, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

A quiet person who normally remains out of the spotlight that follows her son everywhere, Rosie brings wonderful insights. The same can be said for her husband, Gerry McIlroy.

In a way, they are stars of the documentary. Their devotion to their only child is evident and they instilled life values which contributed to his success. Their presence here is casual yet informative.

There are a number of nuggets from both parents, including a story from Gerry dating back to the morning of the US Open at Congressional in 2011, when his son won his first Major championship. That victory came just months after his meltdown in the final round of the Masters.

Gerry recalls reminding his son he’d worked three jobs, 90-hour weeks for eight years so that his golfing dreams could be chased. He told his son: “The more you put into anything, the more you will get out of it, son."

Rory McIlroy with his parents, Rosie and Gerry McIlroy, along with the trophy after the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic in the UAE in January, 2024. Photograph: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

The honesty and delivery of the words from Rosie and Gerry are placed at different times of their son’s journey in the documentary, although Rory’s own words – told with hindsight – provide honesty too. There is no attempt to hide away from the demons which manifested year after year following his 2011 meltdown.

McIlroy revisits that final-round collapse, referring to the back-nine journey as “a death march to the 18th green”.

On reflection, he observes: “Golf is the ultimate game where it’s on you and nobody else.”

“Doubt and fear will kill you,” remarks Dr Bob Rotella, the psychologist and author. McIlroy listened to an audio version of Rotella’s bestselling book, Golf Is Not a Game of Perfect, which provided the catalyst for the player to reach out as part of the mental healing process.

McIlroy frequently refers to the “mental scarring” and “baggage” that followed him around Augusta National, especially from 2015 to 2025 when he sought to add to his Majors collection.

The documentary is beautifully filmed and produced. Many of the tell-tale interviews with McIlroy, his putting coach Brad Faxon and manager Seán O’Flaherty were conducted at Augusta National. There is clever use of various commentaries of that final round, with Iain Carter’s Radio 5 Live coverage adding a nice alternative to those of the television commentators.

This is not just a replay of the final round of last year’s Masters win. Each hole is but a part of the overall picture, with clever breakaways. To McIlroy’s youth. To Holywood Golf Club. His parents. His team. Himself. His past and his present.

Rory McIlroy receives his green jacket from Scottie Scheffler after winning the 2025 Masters at August National. Photograph: Simon Bruty/Augusta National/Getty Images

Of that dream to become a member of golf’s most elite club, that of the career Grand Slam, McIlroy questioned himself. “Am I worthy?” he asked. “Is that what I am meant to do? It’s like imposter syndrome. Me? That’s the scary part.”

When explaining how he and his team engaged with the new documentary, McIlroy recently said: “I think it certainly was something I wanted to document. I was probably a little reluctant at the start because I was like, you know, I’m still not finished with my career and maybe I want to do a documentary at the end.

“But I talked to a few people who have been through that process, different athletes, and I think the common theme was, ‘it doesn’t have to be a tell-all of your whole life – it can just be a snapshot in time of this certain moment’.”

And of course, that final-round Sunday provides the focal point in finding his deliverance. His poor start. His standoff with Bryson DeChambeau on who would putt first on the ninth green. His approach to the 15th. “One of the greatest shots I’ve ever seen,” claims none other than Jack Nicklaus. His missed putt on the 18th. His playoff win over Justin Rose.

It’s a wonderfully magical recall of McIlroy’s Masters win.

– Rory McIlroy: The Masters Wait premieres on March 29th on Prime Video.