Ryder Cup: Philip Reid previews Friday’s foursomes

Rory McIlroy paired with Tommy Fleetwood to face USA’s Collin Morikawa and Harris English

Rory McIlroy during a practice round at the Bethpage Black on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA
Philip Reid
Thu Sept 25 2025 - 21:34
Match 1 – 12.10pm Irish time

Bryson DeChambeau & Justin Thomas (USA) v Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (Europe)

No surprise that Luke Donald stuck to the dynamic duo of Rahm and Hatton to lead the way after their impressive tie-up in Rome where they went 2-0 in their foursomes. Rahm and Hatton have since cemented that bond on their move to LIV. US captain Keegan Bradley talked of wanting “a spark” from the off, with DeChambeau – another LIV player – and JT tasked with igniting the home crowds.

Verdict: Europe.

Match 2 – 12.26pm

Scottie Scheffler & Russell Henley (USA) v Ludvig Aberg & Matt Fitzpatrick (Europe)

Bit of a surprise here that Donald has split up the Aberg/Hovland partnership from Rome and has drafted in Fitzpatrick, who didn’t play a foursomes at all two years ago. The Scheffler/Henley pairing worked well in the Presidents Cup and has been retained for the higher-pressure Ryder Cup with the potential for plenty of birdies.

Verdict: USA.

Match 3 – 12.42pm

Collin Morikawa & Harris English (USA) v Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (Europe)

It would seem to be advantage Europe in this one, with the high-powered foursomes pairing of McIlroy and Fleetwood – so impressive in Rome where they won two from two – again coming together. You didn’t need a crystal ball to foresee this one. Tough ask for Morikawa, struggling to find his form, and English.

Verdict: Europe.

Match 4 – 12.58pm

Patrick Cantlay & Xander Schauffele (USA) v Robert MacIntyre & Viktor Hovland (Europe)

In some ways a chance for redemption for the USA pairing of Cantlay and Schauffele, who lost both of their foursomes in Rome. Certainly, they would be surprised to find the Scottish/Norwegian combination as their opponents. Hovland claims to have found his swing on the range during the week. Looks like a bold move by Donald.

Verdict: Halved match.

