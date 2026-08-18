Anna Foster’s impressive week in Switzerland secures her LET card for next season

Dubliner Anna Foster’s tied-second place finish in the Swiss Open – where England’s Eleanor Givens, in her 15th season and 210th start won for a first time – has given her great momentum headed into next week’s KPMG Irish Women’s Open at The K Club, with her tour card for next season secured.

The 24-year-old Elm Park-attached player moved up to 34th in the LET order of merit, just two spots behind Leona Maguire, who plays mainly on the LPGA Tour.

And veteran tour player Whitney Hillier – who shared second in Switzerland with Foster and Alexandra Fosterling – got an added bonus, her top-10 finish securing her an exemption into the Irish Open, the next event on the LET with this week being a free one on the schedule.

Paul Mitchell and his Portmarnock team celebrate winning the Fred Daly Trophy at Donabate last year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Portmarnock teenager Adam Fahey will have week to remember

Teenager Adam Fahey is set to be a busy young man in the coming week as he chases both national and international glory, firstly as part of the Portmarnock team seeking to retain the Fred Daly Trophy and then as part of the Britain and Ireland team competing in the Jacques Léglise Trophy against the continent of Europe.

First up is the Fred Daly which takes place at Moate Golf Club as part of the All-Ireland Underage Inter-Club Finals – Tuesday and Wednesday – while the Léglise Trophy takes place at The Island in Donabate on Friday and Saturday.

Portmarnock won the Fred Daly for the first time in the club’s history when defeating Galgorm Castle in last year’s final and will be looking to become just the third club to successfully defend, following Shandon Park (1997-98) and Rosslare (2008-09).

“The depth of our squad has been great this year and having some younger players come through has been fantastic. All the lads are a year older and we’ve got a couple of elite international golfers as well, which would really help us,” said Portmarnock manager Paul Mitchell of their bid to go -back-to-back in the elite boys’ Under-18 competition.

Portmarnock face Belvoir Park in the opening quarter-final while Co Sligo meet Edenderry, Galgorm Castle face Fermoy and Killarney meet Dún Laoghaire.

Fahey, meanwhile, is one of three Irish players – along with Harry O’Hara of Clandeboye and Isaac Oliver of Glasson – on the GB&I team facing the continent of Europe at The Island. The Léglise Trophy match has been dominated by continental Europe, with GB&I’s last success coming in Finland in 2018.

Word of Mouth

“It was really hot. I was dipping my hands in the coolers, rubbing ice over my body, and just trying to stay cool” – Scottie Scheffler on the searingly hot temperatures in Memphis, where he ran away with the FedEx St Jude Championship. The world number one finished eight shots clear of runner-up Si Woo Kim. Scheffler’s win increased his lead on the FedEx Cup standings and earned him a pay-day of $3.6 million.

By the Numbers: 3

There are three Irish players in the field for the Canadian Women’s Open on the LPGA Tour in Edmonton: Leona Maguire, Lauren Walsh and Stephanie Meadow. Both Maguire and Walsh will then return home for next week’s KPMG Irish Women’s Open at The K Club.

On this day ... August 18th, 1985

Ken Green’s breakthrough win on the PGA Tour came five years after first securing his card, eventually finding the magic code in compiling rounds of 69-65-67-67 for a record low total of 20-under par to win the Buick Open at Warwick Hills Country Club in Michigan.

Green had his sister Shelley on his bag. “I kept telling her how scared I was ... that’s the advantage of having your sister for your caddie, you can tell her things like that,” Green would later confess.

A touch of good fortune came Green’s way on the 11th hole where a wayward tee shot hit a spectator and rebounded into a good position to kick start a sequence of four straight birdies, while Wayne Grady, his nearest challenger, also provided a helping hand when he hit into a water hazard on the 13th.

“All I had to do was hit it where I could play it, but I hit it where you can’t,” said Grady of that water ball, as he ultimately finished four shots behind Green who collected a pay-day of $81,000.

Justin Harding of South Africa poses with the trophy following victory on day four of the Irish Challenge at Killeen Castle Golf Club. Photograph: Jasper Wax/Getty

Social Swing

One of our brightest stars on tour – the LPGA Tour social media platform hailing Jeeno Thitikul’s win in the Portland Classic, which meant she became just the eighth player since 1980 to reach double digit wins on the LPGA Tour before the age of 24.

Justin Harding is the 2026 HotelPlanner Irish Challenge champion! The South African sealed his first victory in more than five years after coming through a testing final round at Killeen Castle. Congratulations Justin, on a thoroughly deserved win – Killeen Castle social media were happy with their Springbok winner after hosting another fine tournament. Mark Power (10th) claimed the Christy O’Connor Jnr Trophy as leading Irish player and also an exemption into next month’s Amgen Irish Open at Doonbeg.

Know the Rules

Q: During the first round of a 36-hole stroke-play competition which was scheduled to be played on one day, a player, having holed out at the 3rd hole, plays a practice putt on the 3rd green. What is the ruling?

A: There is no penalty. The permissions for practising in Rule 5.5b override the prohibitions in Rule 5.2b in that a player is allowed to practise on or near the putting green of the hole just completed even if he or she will play that hole again on the same day.

In the Bag

Scottie Scheffler – St Jude Championship

Driver – TaylorMade Qi4D (8 degrees)

3-wood – TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)

5-wood – TaylorMade Qi10 (21 degrees)

Irons – Srixon ZU85 (4), TaylorMade P-7TW (5-PW)

Wedges – Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50 and 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (60 degrees)

Putter – TaylorMade Spider Tour X L-Neck

Ball – Titleist ProV1