US Open live: Latest scores from round two; tee times for McIlroy, Lowry today

It’s day two of the US Open and players will be looking to stay inside the cut line and ensure they continue into the weekend when they tee-up at Oakmont this morning.

While McIlroy and Lowry got off to an early start on Thursday, they won’t feature until the evening today with a scheduled tee time of 6.25pm Irish time from the first.

Scottie Scheffler will be one of the early starters on Friday alongside his group of Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa when they tee-up shortly after midday.

Latest leaderboard

- 4 Spaun

-3 T Lawrence

-2 SW Kim, Koepka, S Im

Irish scores

+4 McIlroy

+9 Lowry

Hello and welcome to live coverage of day two of the US Open at Oakmont Country Club. Ciarán Kirk here to take you through the action from the morning session, before Malachy Clerkin takes over as McIlroy and Lowry (6.25pm) take to the course in the evening. Both have work to do, with McIlroy (+4) plummeting down the leaderboard after things took a turn for the worse on his back nine. Lowry (+9) struggled throughout yesterday’s action, despite being on the same course where he finished tied for second at the 2016 US Open.

Round two tee times

Rory McIlroy plays a shot from the 15th tee during the first round at Oakmont Country Club. Photograph: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Notable tee times

12.29pm Dustin Johnson (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (US)

12.40pm Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)

6.03pm Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)

6.14pm Jose Luis Ballester (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Xander Schauffele (US)

6.25pm Shane Lowry (Ire), Rory McIlroy (NI), Justin Rose (Eng)

All tee times for round two

Starting from hole one (all Irish times)

11.45am Will Chandler (US), Andrea Pavan (Ita), Takumi Kanaya (Jpn)

11.56am Bryan Lee* (US), Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Preston Summerhays (US)

12.07pm Max Greyserman (US), Erik van Rooyen (SA), Matt Wallace (Eng)

12.18pm Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SA), Russell Henley (US), Nick Taylor (Can)

12.29pm Dustin Johnson (US), Jon Rahm (Spa), Jordan Spieth (US)

12.40pm Tyrrell Hatton (Eng), Sung-Jae Im (Kor), Sepp Straka (Aut)

12.51pm Tom Hoge (US), JT Poston (US), Cameron Young (US)

1.02pm Michael Kim (US), Matthieu Pavon (Fra), Jhonattan Vegas (Ven)

1.13pm Nick Dunlap (US), Marc Leishman (Aus), Aaron Rai (Eng)

1.24pm Matthew Jordan (Eng), Carlos Ortiz (Mex), Yuta Sugiura (Jpn)

1.35pm Trevor Cone (US), Ryan McCormick (US), Zachery Pollo* (US)

1.46pm James Nicholas (US), Tyler Weaver* (Eng), Riki Kawamoto (Jpn)

1.57pm George Duangmanee (US), Harrison Ott (US), Austen Truslow (US)

5.30pm Zachary Blair (US), Alistair Docherty (US), Scott Vincent (Zim)

5.41pm Jacques Kruyswijk (SA), Jordan Smith (Eng), Eric Cole (US)

5.52pm Joo-Hyung Kim (Kor), Taylor Pendrith (Can), JJ Spaun (US)

6.03pm Ludvig Aberg (Swe), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn), Adam Scott (Aus)

6.14pm Ben Griffin (US), Maverick McNealy (US), Andrew Novak (US)

6.25pm Shane Lowry (Ire), Rory McIlroy (NI), Justin Rose (Eng)

6.36pm Patrick Cantlay (US), Lucas Glover (US), Si-Woo Kim (Kor)

6.47pm Brian Harman (US), Phil Mickelson (US), Cameron Smith (Aus)

6.58pm Brian Campbell (US), Justin Lower (US), Niklas Norgaard (Den)

7.09pm Johnny Keefer (US), Jackson Koivun* (US), Davis Riley (US)

7.20pm James Hahn (US), Mark Hubbard (US), Michael La Sasso* (US)

7.31pm Chris Gotterup (US), Mason Howell* (US), Joakim Lagergren (Swe)

7.42pm Zachary Bauchou (US), Jackson Buchanan (US), Lance Simpson* (US)

Starting from hole 10

11.45am Sam Bairstow (Eng), Emiliano Grillo (Arg), Frederic Lacroix (Fra)

11.56am Byeong-Hun An (Kor), Joe Highsmith (US), Ryan Fox (NZ)

12.07pm Jacob Bridgeman (US), Victor Perez (Fra), Adam Schenk (US)

12.18pm Brooks Koepka (US), Min-Woo Lee (Aus), Justin Thomas (US)

12.29pm Sam Burns (US), Nicolas Echavarria (Col), Denny McCarthy (US)

12.40pm Viktor Hovland (Nor), Collin Morikawa (US), Scottie Scheffler (US)

12.51pm Corey Conners (Can), Jason Day (Aus), Patrick Reed (US)

1.02pm Daniel Berger (US), Bud Cauley (US), Joaquin Niemann (Chi)

1.13pm Tony Finau (US), Mackenzie Hughes (Can), Chris Kirk (US)

1.24pm Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Stephan Jaeger (Ger), Benjamin James* (US)

1.35pm Laurie Canter (Eng), Justin Hastings* (Cay), Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (Den)

1.46pm Roberto Diaz (Mex), Emilio Gonzalez (Mex), Frankie Harris* (US)

1.57pm Joey Herrera (US), George Kneiser (US), Grant Haefner (US)

5.30pm Trent Phillips (US), Kevin Velo (US), Matt Vogt* (US)

5.41pm Chandler Blanchet (US), Alvaro Ortiz (Mex), Doug Ghim (US)

5.52pm Evan Beck* (US), Justin B. Hicks (US), Maxwell Moldovan (US)

6.03pm Keegan Bradley (US), Harris English (US), Tommy Fleetwood (Eng)

6.14pm Jose Luis Ballester (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau (US), Xander Schauffele (US)

6.25pm Wyndham Clark (US), Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Gary Woodland (US)

6.36pm Akshay Bhatia (US), Robert MacIntyre (Sco), Matt McCarty (US)

6.47pm Cameron Davis (Aus), Thomas Detry (Bel), Davis Thompson (US)

6.58pm Richard Bland (Eng), Lanto Griffin (US), Trevor Gutschewski* (US)

7.09pm Ryan Gerard (US), Edoardo Molinari (Ita), Sam Stevens (US)

7.20pm Noah Kent* (US), Thriston Lawrence (SA), Thorbjorn Olesen (Den)

7.31pm Jinichiro Kozuma (Jpn), Cameron Tankersley* (US), Chase Johnson (US)

7.42pm Philip Barbaree (US), Brady Calkins (US), Riley Lewis (US)