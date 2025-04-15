Shane Lowry set for quick return to action following Masters disappointment

Contrasting final day for Irish pair at Augusta

Not too much time for reflection for Shane Lowry, who – after a disappointing finish to the Masters – gets straight back into tour life at this week’s RBC Heritage Classic in Hilton Head, South Carolina, where he is the only Irish player in the field.

Lowry slipped to a disappointing final round 81 to fall 26 places to finish in tied-42nd position at Augusta National (not the worst score of the final day, as Argentinian Nico Echavarria carded an 84) but keeps the pedal to the metal in moving to the Heritage before teaming up with Rory McIlroy to defend the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

And, typical of Lowry, he was delighted that McIlroy had finally managed to get his hands on the green jacket and to complete the career Grand Slam:

“This means everything to him. It’s all he thinks about. It’s all he talks about. He’s always said to me that he’d retire a happy man if he won the green jacket. I told him he can retire now. He’s had a long 10, 11 years. He’s had a lot of hurdles; he’s had a lot of moments to come back from. It’s a credit to him. It’s a sign for the rest of us that no matter what happens or how bad you feel, keep going and keep working.

“Look, spending time with him and knowing him as well as I do, for him it’s everything. He might not want to say that, but it’s genuinely everything for him the last 10 years since he won the third [leg]. Then he wanted to win this to get the career Grand Slam. It’s huge. It’s huge for Irish golf. It’s huge for everyone. I’m delighted for him.”

Impressive Rose still a Major contender

Age is but a number as Justin Rose continues to prove, his latest close-call in a Major – only losing out to Rory McIlroy in a playoff – bringing his total of runners-up finishes in golf’s biggest championships to five.

Rose’s only career Major win so far came in the 2013 US Open at Merion but he has also had five second-place finishes among 12 top-10s: he was runner-up to Xander Schauffele at last year’s Open championship at Royal Troon and again to McIlroy at the Masters, proving his ongoing hunger.

“It doesn’t get any easier for me. I think as you go through your career hopefully experience kicks in and certain things become easier. I feel like I’m having to be more disciplined and make more sacrifices now than I ever have. I’m willing to put in the work,” said the 44-year-old Englishman.

Silence proves golden for Rory

Silence is golden sometimes, as Bryson DeChambeau discovered in his non-verbal interactions with Rory McIlroy during the final round. “He wouldn’t talk to me,” observed DeChambeau afterwards, clearly not taking anything personal from McIlroy’s decision to conserve any conversation in the heat of battle to only his caddie Harry Diamond.

Still, DeChambeau – who drifted away after a strong start – did confess to feeling for McIlroy after he dunked a wedge approach into Rae’s Creek on the 13th which threatened to derail his bid for glory:

“I wanted to cry for him,” said DeChambeau.

By the numbers

4,200,000 – The financial reward for Rory McIlroy’s win in the Masters came with a $4.2 million pay-day, which consolidated his number one position on the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings.

Word of mouth

“I’ve known Harry since I was seven years old. I met him on the putting green at Holywood Golf Club. We’ve had so many good times together. He’s been like a big brother to me the whole way through my life. To be able to share this with him after all the close calls that we’ve had, all the crap that he’s had to take from people that don’t know anything about the game, yeah, this one is just as much his as it is mine. He’s a massive part of what I do, and I couldn’t think of anyone better to share it with than him” – an emotional Rory McIlroy paying tribute to his caddie Harry Diamond.

In the Bag

Rory McIlroy − The Masters

Driver: TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees)

TaylorMade Qi10 (9 degrees) 3-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees)

TaylorMade Qi10 (15 degrees) 5-wood: TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees)

TaylorMade Qi10 (18 degrees) Irons: TaylorMade P760 (4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9)

TaylorMade P760 (4), TaylorMade Rors Proto (5-9) Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50 and 54 degrees)

TaylorMade MG4 (46, 50 and 54 degrees) Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X

TaylorMade Spider Tour X Ball: TaylorMade TP5

Social swing

You could see the Augusta demons leaving Rory when that putt went in. What an unbelievable rollercoaster of emotions – pure sport at its best. But history has been made and Rory has joined golf’s most elite by completing the Grand Slam. The green jacket is finally his #themasters – Luke Donald, Europe’s Ryder Cup captain, who walked with the patrons for all four days.

What relief, some drama. Well deserved and I’m sure all the sweeter for the years waiting – Pádraig Harrington as relieved as McIlroy himself.

Rory enters golf’s most elite club completing the Grand Slam. He’s one of the greatest I’ve ever seen playing this game. Wasn’t hard to see he was special. Proud to have been by his side a few times and watched him grow. Deserves to be called one of the greatest of all time – Graeme McDowell nails it.

Know the Rules

Q: On the 17th hole, the player’s tee shot comes to rest in a bunker. The player takes a practice swing in the bunker as they prepare for their next shot and hits the sand. The player makes their stroke and the ball finishes close to the hole. The player takes one more stroke to complete the hole. What is the player’s score for the hole in stroke play? 3, 4 or 5?

A: The player’s score is a 5. Before making a stroke at a ball in a bunker, a player must not touch sand in the bunker with a club in making a practice swing (see 12.2b) and is subject to a two-stroke penalty for the infringement.