The Masters 2025 live updates: Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry looking to surge forward on moving day

7.00: Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark); Viktor Hovland (Norway)

7.10: Scottie Scheffler; Tyrrell Hatton (England)

7.20: Matt McCarty; Shane Lowry (Ireland)

7.30: Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland); Corey Conners (Canada)

7.40: Justin Rose (England); Bryson DeChambeau

Two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa (-4) pours in a birdie at the first to move into the top 10.

McIlroy’s mantra today is “to let the score come to me,” and “to not look at leaderboards too much.” He has just conducted an interview at the side of the putting green as he fine tunes ahead of his tee off time.

Zach Johnson (-2), the 2007 Masters champion, is four under for his round having birdied the 12th, a card that includes an eagle, three birdies and just a single dropped shot. He’s got the two par fives (13th and 15th) coming up so if he can pinch a couple more shots from the course, he might not be too far adrift starting Sunday.

Bubba Watson plays his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the 2025 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

A couple of former Masters champions Jordan Spieth (-1, 14 holes) and Zach Johnson (-1, 11 holes) are putting together decent rounds, both three under on today’s card. Rahm, another green jacket winner (level) and Cantlay (level) both dropped shots on the difficult 10th.

Jon Rahm has shown what can be done in relatively benign conditions, four birdies and a bogey on the front nine have seen him race from two under for the tournament to one under. Patrick Cantlay is on the same mark, the American three under today having recorded an eagle at the eighth, as he turns for home.

Tee Times (American unless stated)

2.50pm Tom Kim (Korea); Marker

3.00: Joaquin Niemann (Chile); Jordan Spieth

3.10: Stephan Jaeger (Germany); Max Greyserman

3.20: Danny Willett (England); J. T. Poston

3.30: Jon Rahm (Spain); Zach Johnson

3.40 Patrick Cantlay; Akshay Bhatia

3.50: Denny McCarthy; J. J. Spaun

4.10: Maverick McNealy; Charl Schwartzel (S. Africa)

4.20: Brian Campbell; Byeong Hun An (Korea)

4.30: Aaron Rai (England); Justin Thomas

4.40: Sahith Theegala; Davis Thompson

4.50: Matt Fitzpatrick (England); Wyndham Clark

5.00: Nick Taylor (Canada); Daniel Berger

5.10: Tom Hoge; Max Homa

5.30: Harris English; Min Woo Lee (Australia)

5.40: Sam Burns; Nicolas Echavarria (Colombia)

5.50: Brian Harman; Bubba Watson

6.00: Davis Riley; Michael Kim

6.10: Xander Schauffele; Tommy Fleetwood (England)

6.20: Patrick Reed; Collin Morikawa

6:30 PM Ludvig Aberg (Sweden); Hideki Matsuyama (Japan)

6.50: Jason Day (Australia); Sungjae Im (Korea)

7.00: Rasmus Hojgaard (Denmark); Viktor Hovland (Norway)

7.10: Scottie Scheffler; Tyrrell Hatton (England)

7.20: Matt McCarty; Shane Lowry (Ireland)

7.30: Rory McIlroy (N. Ireland); Corey Conners (Canada)

7.40: Justin Rose (England); Bryson DeChambeau

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times live blog of day three of the Masters at Augusta. John O’Sullivan here to take you through all the action. The weather is good and hopefully the Irish duo of Rory McIlroy (-6) and Shane Lowry will be able to chase down and overtake leader Justin Rose (-8) and his closest pursuer Bryson DeChambeau (-7).

I wonder if they had breakfast together as they did before Friday’s rounds. Irish Times Golf correspondent Philip Reid explained: “Yet their destinies are intertwined. Luck of the draw, perhaps? Because, with McIlroy and Lowry in back-to-back groups, the rare opportunity for a sit-down breakfast – unplanned – allowed the two Irishmen to get their heads around the task at hand.

“Or, maybe, just to shoot the breeze? In golf, where one day merges into another, time and space can be hard to find.” Lowry revealed: “We talked about what he did yesterday and he was quite frustrated. I’m sure last night was tough for him. But for both of us, there’s a lot of golf to be played this weekend yet, and he knew that.”

Lowry is playing alongside Masters rookie Matt McCarty (7.20pm, Irish) while McIlroy will have Canadian Corey Connors for company and is off the first at 7.30 in the penultimate two-ball.