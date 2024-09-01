Sara Byrne’s singles win helps Britain and Ireland’s lift Curtis Cup

Áine Donegan and Sara Byrne celebrate Great Britain and Ireland's Curtis Cup victory with the trophy at Sunningdale Golf Club. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/R&A via Getty Images

Britain and Ireland have won the Curtis Cup for the first time since 2016 after a thrilling triumph over the United States at Sunningdale.

Singles victories for Ireland’s Sara Byrne, who was unbeaten all week, Patience Rhodes and Lorna McClymont took the home side to the verge of a famous win before Mimi Rhodes saved par on the 17th to guarantee a decisive half point against Melanie Green.

Rhodes went on to lose the 18th after pulling her second shot out of bounds, but was then mobbed by her joyous team-mates on the green as the celebrations began in earnest.

Rachael Kuehn’s victory over Ireland’s Aine Donegan in the anchor match meant a final score of 10.5 to 9.5 in favour of Catriona Matthew’s side, the Scot adding a Curtis Cup victory to her two successes as Europe’s Solheim Cup skipper.

Matthew told Sky Sports: “It’s absolutely fantastic. They were a fantastic team, I’m so proud of them, they really dug in every day, every session.

“It didn’t look as though it was perhaps going our way today but they really toughed it out and it’s been a fantastic experience for me getting to know them.

“At one point I looked and it was all red; luckily there weren’t too many scoreboards so the players couldn’t see that but we’ve played well on the back nine all week and that really came out.

“A few of them turned their matches round and what an exciting finish. Hats off to the Americans as well. It takes two teams and there was some fantastic golf all three days. It made it a spectacle for women’s golf.

“The future of women’s golf is in good hands when you see both teams. It was a great contest, you love these to be close. It’s what makes it exciting for all the fans and it’s just nice to edge your way on top.

“It’s right up there with everything, the Solheim Cup wins [as captain] and playing in that. Any time you’re part of a team and representing your country, I couldn’t be prouder.”

Ireland’s Beth Coulter was beaten 4&3 by American Jasmine Koo on Sunday, but the Irish trio had a big contribution over the week. Byrne was top contributor with three points, while Donegan scored two-and-a-half points, including holing the winning putt on the 18th on Friday afternoon to win her fourballs match, which proved crucial in the final result. Coulter contributed with one-and-a-half points across the week.