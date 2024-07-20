The Open third round live updates: Can Shane Lowry maintain his lead?

Scheffler parred the first hole and is middle of the green for the second. PGA Champion Schauffele makes a move and birdies the third to go with the second to get to three under.

One player who will be cheering on Shane Lowry is Rory McIlroy, who disappointingly missed the cut yesterday. Pádraig Harrington is going well today, -2 for the day and +1 for the tournament, tied 20th after 10 holes. Tom McKibbin is +10 and Darren Clarke is +11.

Shane Lowry walks to the tee, coach Neil Manchip with last words of encouragement.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third round of the Open Championship from Royal Troon. Shane Lowry led by two shots overnight after rounds of 66 and 69 on Thursday and Friday. He got the better of the weather, no doubt, but he has been striking his ball beautifully and of course brought back memories of how he crafted his way around Portrush in 2019 in the wind and the rain.

It is not quite as windy as Friday, and there are a few of the players out earlier making hay. Still Lowry is well in control of the tournament if he can keep up his form from the previous two days. His playing partner Daniel Brown has been the surprise package so far, the Englishman with no form to speak of before the tournament, while veteran Justin Rose knows his way around a links course. Further back, world number one Scottie Scheffler will be a dangerman with six victories this year and a Masters win, he will be looking to add to his collection.

Lowry tees off at 3.45pm.

Leaderboard:

-7 Shane Lowry

-5 Daniel Brown, Justin Rose

-3 Thriston Lawrence (13)

-2 Scottie Scheffler (1), Dean Burmester (1), Russell Henley (9), Xander Schauffele (2), Billy Horschel