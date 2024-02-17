Jordan Spieth disqualified from Genesis Invitational after signing for wrong score

Jordan Spieth admitted to signing for the wrong score at The Genesis Invitational at Riviera on Friday as the former US Open champion was disqualified for the first time in his career.

The PGA Tour said that the former world number one had signed at the end of the second round for a three on the par-three fourth hole when he had made a four.

Spieth’s disqualification was his first in 263 tournaments played on the PGA Tour.

“Today, I signed for an incorrect scorecard and stepped out of the scoring area, after thinking I went through all procedures to make sure it was correct,” the 30-year-old wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Rules are rules, and I take full responsibility.

“I love this tournament and golf course as much as any on the PGA Tour so it hurts to not have a run at the weekend.”

Tiger Woods will also be missing from the final two rounds of the tournament after the 15-times major champion withdrew on Friday due to illness.

Rory McIlroy carded a second round 66 to improve on his opening 74. He sits on two under for the tournament, 11 shots behind leader Patrick Cantlay who is on 13-under. Séamus Power is level par for the tournament after carding a 68 on day two.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays a second shot on the 11th hole during the second round of The Genesis Invitational. Photograph: Michael Owens/Getty Images

Scores from the PGA Tour The Genesis Invitational on Friday

-13 Patrick Cantlay (USA) 64 65

-8 Jason Day (Australia) 65 69, Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 69 65, Luke List (USA) 65 69

-7 Corey Conners (Canada) 70 65

-6 Tom Hoge (USA) 66 70, Xander Schauffele (USA) 70 66, Will Zalatoris (USA) 66 70

-5 Tony Finau (USA) 70 67, Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 69 68

-4 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (South Africa) 69 69, Cam Davis (Australia) 65 73, Harris English (USA) 69 69, Tommy Fleetwood (England) 70 68, Max Homa (USA) 73 65, Beau Hossler (USA) 68 70, Tom Kim (Korea Republic) 69 69, Scottie Scheffler (USA) 68 70, Cameron Young (USA) 72 66

-3 Byeong Hun An (Korea Republic) 67 72, Rickie Fowler (USA) 70 69, Adam Hadwin (Canada) 69 70, Brian Harman (USA) 69 70, Russell Henley (USA) 70 69, Viktor Hovland (Norway) 70 69, Kurt Kitayama (USA)70 69, JT Poston (USA) 68 71, Adam Svensson (Canada) 67 72, Nick Taylor (Canada) 70 69, Brendon Todd (USA) 68 71

-2 Ludvig Aberg (Sweden) 68 72, Lucas Glover (USA) 69 71, Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) 74 66,Adam Scott (Australia) 72 68

-1 Sam Burns (USA) 70 71, Ben Griffin (USA) 72 69, Emiliano Grillo (Argentina) 70 71, Nicolai Hojgaard (Denmark) 70 71, Collin Morikawa (USA) 70 71, Andrew Putnam (USA) 71 70, Sahith Theegala (USA) 72 69

0 Eric Cole (USA) 73 69, Sungjae Im (Korea Republic) 71 71, Chase Johnson (USA) 72 70, Taylor Moore (USA) 69 73, Séamus Power (Republic of Ireland) 74 68, Gary Woodland (USA) 70 72,

1 Lee Hodges (USA) 69 74, Charley Hoffman (USA) 69 74, Si Woo Kim (Korea Republic) 69 74, Denny McCarthy (USA) 69 74

-3 Jordan Spieth (USA) (disqualified)

(c) Copyright Opta Sports Data 2024