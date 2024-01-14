Dubai Invitational live updates: Rory McIlroy chasing first win of the year

Leaderboard:

Tommy Fleetwood -17 (9)

Rory McIlroy -15 (9)

Zander Lombard -15 (10)

Thriston Lawrence -15 (10)

McIlroy hit the ball 300 into the wind at 9th hole, just in the semi rough. Fleetwood 10 yards shorter and has a 9 iron into the green which he pulls short into the bunker. Below his feet from 133 yards with a wedge, McIlroy powers it through the rough to just off the back of the green, 20 feet left for birdie from the fringe.

Fleetwood’s bunker shot is immaculate to gimme range. McIlroy’s putt is just short to the right. Front 9 then of 34, one under for the day, still two back of Fleetwood

Zander Lombard has made a slight mess of the par 5 10th hole, way left with his long approach then still not on the green with the next one, although he can putt it. Lawrence birdies the 10th to join McIlroy at 15 under.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the inaugural Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek in the United Arab Emirates on the DP World Tour. Rory McIlroy led for most of the tournament, but Fleetwood overtook him yesterday with a superb 63. Starting the day one ahead of McIlroy, Fleetwood has increased the lead to two thanks to two birdies to get to 17 under after 7 holes.

McIlroy has had two birdies too, but bogeyed the 6th hole after driving it in the water. The Fleetwood-McIlroy party has been disrupted by South African Zander Lombard, who has birdied five of his first eight holes to move within one of Fleetwood, although he bogeyed the 9th to move back to a tie for second place with McIlroy.

It is McIlroy’s first tournament of the year, he will play again in Dubai next week at the Dubai Desert Classic before a long stint on the PGA Tour.