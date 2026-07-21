Potential Walker Cup spots the added bonus on offer at this year’s South of Ireland in Lahinch

Walker Cup captain Dean Robertson has issued a rallying call for the top Irish amateur players at the South of Ireland Championship to force their way into the reckoning for selection ahead of the match against the United States at Lahinch in September.

The Co Clare links is the host of the biennial amateur team competition, and with Stuart Grehan already guaranteed to play in the team, several Irish players would do their chances no harm with a victory at this week’s South.

“Come on boys, let’s see what you’re made of,” said Robertson, who is on-site this week at Lahinch to keep a watchful eye on proceedings, with players like John Doyle, Matthew McClean and David Howard among those in contention to be picked.

“Ireland have just won the European Team Championships, which of those players are going to step forward and win [the South of Ireland]? That’s what I want to see. To earn it, it would be easy for me to pick an additional Irishman, but we want winners on the team.

“They’ve definitely got to step up, there’s a few in the frame absolutely and this week’s going to play a significant part in how the team shapes up, because we’re looking for form players as well.”

Stuart Grehan in action during the second round of the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Photograph: Adam Vaughan/EPA

A top field has assembled with a majority of the likely Walker Cup team members at Lahinch for practice sessions, although world number two Tyler Weaver will skip the event and rest after the practice rounds as he nurses an injury.

Among those called to play in the Walker Cup preparation rounds was last year’s South champion Jonathan Keane, who defends the title he dramatically won last year, becoming the first Lahinch local to win it in 57 years. With overseas member Patrick Adler winning in 2024, Lahinch members are looking to make it three in a row.

“Obviously, I had a great year here last year, hopefully I follow it up with something similar this year, really looking forward to it,” said Keane.

“It’s just about timing things and feeling right, we haven’t had a whole lot of golf the past month, so just been practising away to peak for this week. With all the lads looking for Walker Cup that are here, more than 20 overseas players, it’s great to show them what we have to offer.”

Grehan will be one of the favourites and is a former winner here in 2015, and he comes into the week very happy with his game despite a missed cut at his first Major last week, the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

“I was very disappointed with my first round [a seven-over 77], I found it a little difficult with the weather. I could have been playing an amateur event, I just struggled that day. I came back the next day [with a one-under 69], my game is good, I’m very happy with everything. Lahinch is a course I love, to win is the aim when any player tees up.”