Martin Kaymer casts doubt on LIV’s Team Championship season finale going ahead

Martin Kaymer has cast doubt on LIV’s Team Championship season finale going ahead in another blow to the beleaguered Saudi breakaway series.

Chief executive Scott O’Neil is leading the search for €300 million of new money after the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia announced it was withdrawing backing at the end of the year after spending almost £4bn since its inception in 2021.

O’Neil spoke to the team captains on Tuesday at this week’s LIV event in Staffordshire and two-time major winner Kaymer said the news was not particularly encouraging.

“I know that Indianapolis [the final individual event] is most likely happening. There was a conversation yesterday: Michigan, highly unlikely. According to yesterday, it didn’t look good,” he told reporters at the event.

“We were hoping for a bit more information [from the meeting]. We got the information but we were more looking for decisions or what is happening next year.

“Unfortunately, even Scott, he can’t tell us because he doesn’t know. It depends so much on the investors.

“Hopefully, I think there’s a lot of interest and it’s looking good. But we’ve all been there. If the signature is not there, then it doesn’t mean anything.

“They are working their a***s off to get a deal but in the end, if those investors decide to pull out then we don’t play golf next year on LIV Golf.

“And if they decide to do it, then we have a chance.”

LIV was dealt a blow on Tuesday with the announcement the Asian Tour, a former partner which offered pathways for promotion and relegation, had signed a strategic alliance with the PGA and DP World Tours.

LIV has not commented on Kaymer’s claims.