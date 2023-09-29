Live Ryder Cup: Friday fourballs

SCORE: Europe 4-0 USA

Match 1: Hovland-Hatton 2 down Spieth-Thomas (13 holes played)

Match 2: Rahm-Hojgaard A/S Scheffler-Koepka (12)

Match 3: Rose-MacIntyre 1 down Homa-Clark (11)

Match 4: Fitzpatrick-McIlroy 6 up Morikawa-Schauffele (10)

Match 2: Koepka pulls his putt and now the chance for Hojgaard to put Europe ahead in that match but it’s a tentative one and no chance on the 13th.

Match 4: McIlroy from the rough, can’t make the green and it’s up to Fitzpatrick. Nice chip by Morikawa to gimme range for birdie.

Match 1: Spieth from the hay gives himself a long putt left for par, which he misses. Great effort from Thomas too from the long rough and pitches it to 15 feet or so. Hatton wins and it’s back to 1 down!

Match 4: McIlroy hits a big slice and misses the green in no man’s land at the short par 4 11th.

Match 1: Spieth goes from rough to rough at the 14th. Hovland hits the green but a long way away. From the same range, Thomas pushes his ball miles right into the hay. Big mistake! Hatton with the longest drive and a beauty of an iron shot to 10 feet. Good chance of making one back here.

Match 2: With Scheffler in the bunker, Koepka hits a fine iron to 10 feet for birdie. Hojgaard pitches the ball a few feet from the hole before it spins back to a similar distance but up the hill.

Match 2: No eagle for Rahm, his putt misses. Scheffler’s putt just slips by to the right, match still all-square, halved in birdies at the par 5. On the next hole, Scheffler pulls his tee shot at the par 3 into the bunker.

Match 1: Spieth into the thick rough off the tee. Hovland straight down the middle and long. Hatton was heading for the bunker but kicks right onto the fairway.

Match 3: Nice chip by Clark sorts out a birdie at the short par 4. But a few good holes for Rose and that’s another birdie to tie.

Match 4: A nice approach by Rory gives a birdie chance at the 10th. Morikawa makes a birdie but Rory holes the birdie! Not giving an inch and it’s still 6 up.

Match 1: No birdie for Justin Thomas from a decent distance at the par 3. Hovland’s putt slips by, leaving the stage to Spieth. He makes it to a big cheer from the US fans. 2 up now!

Match 2: Scheffler at the par 5 12th hits a towering iron as you’d expect from the world number one. Good eagle chance coming up. Rahm does the same after it on the other side of the flag. Tremendous shots.

Some of Matt Fitzpatrick’s best putts from earlier:

Matt Fitzpatrick is a putting machine! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zbEZCTpOid — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 29, 2023

Some of the best moments from the foursomes. Rory’s shot to seal their win:

Oh wow! 🫢



This is absolute CLASS from Rory McIlroy! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PMhpbXLPui — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 29, 2023

Jon Rahm’s chip in:

OH MY WORD! 😱



🎙️ "This is what Jon Rahm does" pic.twitter.com/seTJiUUtPs — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 29, 2023

Rahm’s almost hole-in-one:

HE'S HIT THE PIN!



What a shot Jon Rahm! SO close to a hole in one! 😰🤏 pic.twitter.com/JoDnTNZcLz — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 29, 2023

Hovland’s chip in:

WOW!



That's a beauty from Viktor Hovland 😍 pic.twitter.com/tfrqrhgiG6 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 29, 2023

So Spieth and Thomas go ahead 1 up for USA at the 12th. The two old friends the same age are a formidable pair in the Ryder Cup and are leading the way against Europe’s form player Hovland. It’s an important match if USA are to stick in it. But veteran Justin Rose hits a fantastic approach at the 10th to bring the deficit in that match back to just 1 hole.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the fourballs from the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club in Rome, Italy. It’s been all Europe today after they won 4-0 in the opening foursomes, the USA team not even going ahead in a match as Rahm-Hatton and Hovland-Aberg won 4&3 in their matches and McIlroy-Fleetwood and Lowry/Straka going 2&1.

As it stands, in the fourballs the scores are:

As you can see it’s much closer in the afternoon with the exception of the final match where Matt Fitzpatrick has been on fire. Chasing his first win in the competition after five lost matches in previous editions, Fitzpatrick went 5 under for the first five holes including an eagle at the fifth. Lowry was not chosen for the afternoon so the Irish interest is just in that McIlroy-Fitzpatrick pairing, which is heading for an easy win. The other games are tight though. Justin Thomas, a maligned wildcard pick in some quarters, has played well and his team is tied with Hovland-Hatton. Rookie and US Open champion Wyndham Clark has also played well and his team is two up on the European pair.