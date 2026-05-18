Rory McIlroy left counting missed opportunities at US PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy on from the 18th green during the final round of the US PGA Championship. Photograph: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy rued missed opportunities at the US PGA Championship as he swiftly switched his focus to the next major.

The Northern Irishman, chasing back-to-back majors, entered the final round at Aronimink Golf Club in southwest Philadelphia three off the lead.

He was unable to make the Sunday charge he needed, carding a one-under-par 69 to finish five adrift of winner Aaron Rai.

Several birdie chances came and went during the final round and McIlroy was unable to cash in on the two par fives, but the 37-year-old was pleased to have been in the fight after opening the tournament with a four-over round of 74.

“I played good golf in the last two rounds. I gave myself a chance and that’s all I could really ask for after Thursday,” said McIlroy.

“I’ll rue three holes today that I didn’t take advantage of and that was the difference between a top five and having a realistic chance today.

“I think in these major championships I lean on my experience and I lean on my ability to get the ball in the hole, which is probably better than it ever has been. You know, my chipping and my putting and scrambling.

“A set-up like this, that’s what you have to rely on.”

McIlroy was chasing a seventh major title of his career, which would take him clear of Nick Faldo’s tally to become the most successful European of the modern era.

That will now be his aim at next month’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills in New York.

“Shinnecock is going to provide a very different test to what we saw this week,” he added.

“I’ll go there a little bit early again, try to get some prep in and re-familiarise myself with that golf course a bit.

“Short game is going to have to be very sharp that week. Greens very similar to the greens here, the run-offs and slopes, except there’s not the thick rough around the greens. It’s more tighter lies and the ball gets away from the greens a little bit, which is sort of more like I like it.”

Had McIlroy clinched a third US PGA title, it would have kept alive the potential of a calendar grand slam.

Asked if that was on his mind, McIlroy said: “Not really that much. I think it’s unlikely, of course I was the only person that had a chance to do it.

“I’ve been the only person that’s had a chance the last two years.

“I’d say it crossed my mind after yesterday. I’m like, ‘oh if I could play a really good round of golf here today, you never know’.

“But I haven’t thought about it that much. I feel like I set pretty lofty goals but that one is bordering on unrealistic.”