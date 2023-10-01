Ryder Cup live updates: Europe on the verge of victory over USA

Jordan Spieth regains the lead against Lowry, raking in a 25-footer across 15.

And in more good news for Team USA, Schauffele adds another point to boost their hopes of a miracle comeback. Xander Schauffele beats Nicolai Hojgaard 3&2.

Straka v Thomas 1UP (17)

Hojgaard v Schauffele 3&2 (F)

Lowry v Spieth 1UP (15)

1UP Fleetwood v Fowler (14)

1UP MacIntyre v Clark (13)

Europe 14-10 USA.

Wyndham Clark and Rickie Fowler have both reduced their arrears in the the final two matches, moments before Xander Schauffele goes two up against Nicolai Højgaard on 15. The good news for Europe however, Sepp Straka has chipped in for eagle on 16 to close in on Justin Thomas.

Ireland’s Shane Lowry has followed his birdie on 11 with another on 14 to tie the match! Remember all Europe need is a half point and they are in contention in all five remaining matches.

Max Homa plays the percentages, the American wedges brilliantly to 10 feet. Matt Fitzpatrick then pulls his putt before Homa holds firm to make his par. He knew he only needed to halve the hole for the point and piled the pressure on Fitzpatrick. Max Homa beats Matthew Fitzpatrick 1UP.

Fitzpatrick v Homa 1UP (F)

Straka v Thomas 2UP (13)

Hojgaard v Schauffele 1UP (14)

Lowry v Spieth 2UP (12)

2UP Fleetwood v Fowler (12)

2UP MacIntyre v Clark (12)

Europe 14-9 USA

Max Homa: “I’m really proud of myself and this team. We were in a massive hole and we are digging ourselves out of it slowly.”

Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa are on the last. If last year’s US Open champion wins the hole Europe will win the Ryder Cup ...

Meanwhile - Brooks Koepka has just secured a point for the Americans with a par on the 16th to beat Ludvig Aberg. Brooks Koepka beats Ludvig Aberg 3&2.

Fitzpatrick v Homa 1UP (17)

Aberg v Koepka 3&2 (F)Straka v Thomas 2UP (13)

Hojgaard v Schauffele 1UP (14)

Lowry v Spieth 2UP (12)

2UP Fleetwood v Fowler (12)

2UP MacIntyre v Clark (12)

Europe 14-8 USA

So Europe are at least guaranteed the tie. They’re so close and need just a half point for the win. A tie however would mean Team USA retain the trophy.

Team Europe are inching ever closer to reclaiming the Ryder Cup, and in some style in Rome. Follow the closing stages right here, with Europe currently leading 14 points to seven.

The remaining matches from the Sunday singles matches are as follows:

Fitzpatrick v Homa 1UP (17)3&2

Aberg v Koepka 3UP (15)

Straka v Thomas 2UP (13)

Hojgaard v Schauffele 2UP (13)

Lowry v Spieth 2UP (12)

1UP Fleetwood v Fowler (11)

1UP MacIntyre v Clark (10)

Europe 14-7 USA

Tyrrell Hatton just after beating Open champion Brian Harman 3&2, and the celebrations and reaction which follows.