The Open 2023: Second round live updates

-8 Brian Harman (6)

-5 Christo Lamprecht (12.53pm), Tommy Fleetwood (2.48pm)

-4 Antoine Rozner (4.05pm)

-1 Rory McIlroy (2)

E Séamus Power (2.15pm)

+1 Alex Maguire (12.09pm), Shane Lowry (3.10pm)

+2 Darren Clarke (12.42pm)

+3 Pádraig Harrington (2.15pm)

McIlroy takes an iron off the 4th but pulls it into the rough, depends on the lie but will lose control with his approach. Harman down the middle at the 8th off the tee. Hovland makes birdie at the 4th, back to -2.

Harman with his first bad swing of the day on 7, mishit his iron but jumped over the bunker and gets away with it, leaving a long putt. Harman is a menace with the putter and doesn’t go too far away with that one. Homa bogeys on the 2nd to drop to -2.

Rahm goes well right with his approach at the 3rd and his lag putt lands just before Rory’s marker, so will be giving McIlroy the line. He sinks it and leaves the stage for McIlroy. McIlroy surveys the hole from all angles... and misses! What a chance gone.

Another brilliant shot by Rory! 181 yards to four feet, peppering the flags today and a great birdie chance to get to -2. Justin Rose’s woes continue as he shanks the ball out of a divot out of bounds.

McIlroy makes another fairway on the third, driving it nicely to begin the round. Harman is also down the fairway on the 7th. Homa hits it into the bunker on the 2nd with his approach, while Hovland gives away the shot he had gained on the 3rd.

Harman’s birdie streak ends as he misses from 40 feet at 6. Otaegui drops a shot at 11 after 10 opening pars, now -3. On the same score, Max Homa makes a good up and down at the first. Rory’s birdie putt misses to the left from 25 feet.

Four straight birdies for Harman but unlikely to get another one at the 6th, on the green but a long putt ahead. The American finished tied 6th in the Open last year and the way he is playing he will improve on that this year. McIlroy’s approach to the 2nd just sneaks past the bunker but rolls back down the slope, he has a 25-footer up the hill for a birdie.

So close! Harman continues his great form today and almost chips in for eagle. He will be going to 8 under. Tom Kim has birdied four of his last five holes to get under par as the conditions are more benign this morning. On the second, McIlroy drives into the left-hand rough. Hovland also birdied the first hole and just misses a birdie on the second. He’s -2.

It’s a superb approach by Rory McIlroy from 172 yards to just 11 feet at the first, the ideal start. He needs to knock that in for birdie and get the momentum going early. Rahm hits a long birdie putt and hits the lip and rolls out, unlucky. Rahm +3 today so needs plenty of birdies.

Birdie for McIlroy! Straight down the hill, right in the middle and up to 1 under.

Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the second round of the Open Championship at Royal Liverpool. Rory McIlroy is just teeing off after an opening round of level par on Thursday that could have been better, but could have been worse but there is no doubt that McIlroy needs to shoot in the 60s today to get himself in contention for the weekend if he is to end his major drought and win that coveted fifth major.

In early days on Friday, American Brian Harman has had a sensational start with three birdies in his first four holes, as he has moved to -7 and a two-shot lead. Thursday leaders Tommy Fleetwood and amateur Christo Lamprecht are playing in the evening wave, as are the other Irish players.

9.58am: Rory McIlroy

12.09pm: Alex Maguire (a)

12.42pm: Darren Clarke

2.15pm: Pádraig Harrington, Séamus Power

3.10pm: Shane Lowry

McIlroy’s first drive has gone much better than yesterday when he pushed it into the rough. He is miles down the middle of the fairway and long. Rahm follows up with a similar drive. That’s what we like to say. Hope you enjoy the day’s golf! @DavidGorman20 for any questions or feedback you might have.