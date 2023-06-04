Holywood’s latest golfing star Tom McKibbin secures first professional title

Tom McKibbin showcased his X-Factor in style as the 20-year-old Belfast golfer – in his rookie season on the DP World Tour – captured his maiden title in stamping his class in the final round of the Porsche European Open in Hamburg.

In a six-man logjam atop the leaderboard heading into the final round, McKibbin – another product of Holywood Golf Club in Co Down that gave Rory McIlroy to the golfing world – shot a three-under final round 70 for a total of nine-under-par 283 that gave him a two strokes winning margin over the trio of Marcel Siem, Julien Gurrier and Max Kieffer.

“I always felt I was [good enough to win] but to prove it today was pretty special. I have learned a lot from failures and missing cuts by a shot and missing things so slightly, so to take all those things I have learned and put them into play today was really nice,” said McKibbin, in his first year on the main European circuit after graduating from the Challenge Tour last season.

A shot worthy of winning any golf tournament 🤯#PEO23 pic.twitter.com/t6Ukajqxt7 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 4, 2023

McKibbin’s round of five birdies and two bogeys enabled him to take a breakthrough win that earned him a pay-day of almost €320,000, more than double his winnings so far in the season.

Seen as a truly genuine talent during his teenage years, McKibbin jumped into the professional ranks as an 18-year-old after failing to earn a place on the Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team. He has proved to be very much at home on the pro circuit in cutting his teeth on the Challenge Tour and now making his presence felt on the DP World Tour.

On a day when many contenders struggled – Siem, for one, finding water off the tee on the 16th as the pressure mounted – McKibbin, who admitted to being under the weather in fighting a head cold throughout the tournament, stayed cool and calm and had the presence of experienced caddie Dave McNeilly by his side down the closing stretch in closing the deal superbly.

Nowhere was McKibbin’s aggressive yet composed play more evident than on his approach shot to the par-five 18th. After his tee shot found the first cut down the right of the closing hole, and with his approach hampered by a tree, McKibbin’s iron shot from 203 yards was drawn beautifully to seven feet of the flag and he two-putted for the birdie that coper-fastened the victory.

“It was sort of tricky and it wasn’t,” described McKibbin of how he saw that approach shot. “I was trying to hit it to the right edge of the green and if it turned over I knew the water wasn’t in play, but it was the easier shot that hitting over the water.”

It was, in truth, a wonder shot to signal McKibbin’s arrival on to the big stage. The win is likely to move him up to a career best 159th in the world rankings (from 335th) and also secures his tour membership into 2025.