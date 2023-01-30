LIVE Dubai Desert Classic: Rory McIlroy leads rival Patrick Reed by a stroke

McIlroy’s birdie putt on the eighth hole from about 15 feet rolls just short. That’s eight pars in a row to start. Poulter rounds off his front 9 with a par. He’s -13. Reed hits his iron from the rough on the ninth to just short and right of the green. Australian Herbert chips in for his third birdie of the day. He’s only one behind now.

Leaderboard:

McIlroy -15 (8)

Reed -14 (8)

Herbert -14 (11)

Poulter -13 (9)

For context, earlier this week, McIlroy showed no intention to offer any olive branch nor to kiss and make up with American Patrick Reed – who allegedly threw a tee in his direction when blanked on the driving range last Monday, Reed has become something of the cartoon villain since his defection to LIV Golf with a propensity to issue lawsuits ... one of which arrived McIlroy’s way on Christmas Eve no less.

“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. So of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you’re not going to take that well. I’m living in reality. I don’t know where he’s living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn’t expect a hello or a handshake.”

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the closing stages of the Dubai Desert Classic at the Emirates Club. Rory McIlroy went into today’s weather-delayed final round three shots ahead, but the gap has narrowed to one, with Patrick Reed three under for the day with three birdies, including a holed bunker shot at the sixth hole. Ian Poulter is another who has made a move on Monday, up to -13, just two behind.

McIlroy has started the day with a grinding seven pars, lucky to avoid the water on the fourth hole and a few good up-and-downs. He’s currently on the eighth hole, where he has one of his first good birdie chances of the day after a fine iron shot.

