Rory McIlroy on blanking Patrick Reed: ‘I’m living in reality. I don’t know where he’s living’

Rory McIlroy is a strong character, not just when letting his clubs do the talking in the quest for titles. So, in advance of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, his body language – as much as his words – reaffirmed the fortitude that has him as world number one and a formidable opponent, whether that be on a golf course or off it.

As McIlroy prepared to resume competitive play at a familiar starting point to any year at The Emirates Golf, he showed no intention to offer any olive branch nor to kiss and make up with American Patrick Reed – who allegedly threw a tee in his direction when blanked on the driving range on Monday – nor, indeed, to his former Ryder Cup colleague-in-arms Sergio Garcia.

Reed, he of the “Captain America” characterisation for his Ryder Cup deeds in times past, has become something of the cartoon villain since his defection to LIV Golf with a propensity to issue lawsuits ... one of which arrived McIlroy’s way on Christmas Eve no less.

Of not wishing to engage with Reed in any way when approached on the range, stubbornly ignoring his presence, McIlroy remarked:

READ MORE

“I was subpoenaed by his lawyer on Christmas Eve. So of course, trying to have a nice time with my family and someone shows up on your doorstep and delivers that, you’re not going to take that well. I’m living in reality. I don’t know where he’s living. If I were in his shoes, I wouldn’t expect a hello or a handshake.”

McIlroy recalled his recollection of the incident on the range: “I didn’t see it (the tee being thrown). I was down by my bag and he came up to me, and I was busy working and sort of doing my practise, and I didn’t feel the need to acknowledge him. And if roles were reversed and I’d have of thrown that tee at him, I’d be expecting him (to file) a lawsuit!”

When asked if he could see a time when bridges could be built with Reed, McIlroy’s reaction was to keep his words to himself but to offer back an incredulous facial expression that spoke louder than any words.

On the matter of rebuilding friendships with Garcia, another player to defect to LIV, McIlroy simply shook his head.

This is McIlroy’s first tournament of the year, and first since the DP World Tour Championship in November, although he did play in the made-for-television Match with Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth in December, and he admitted that he needed to recharge the batteries both physically and mentally after he became the most vocal player in fighting back against the arrival of LIV and the fracturing of the men’s professional golf scene.

[ Best sporting moments of the year - No 8: Rory McIlroy bounces back in style at East Lake ]

“On reflection last year, I felt like I needed to take on quite a lot. But I think getting the wheels in motion of how hopefully the new system and the new, I keep calling it a product, but the new structure of professional golf, like getting those wheels in motion, it look a lot of effort last year, but now those wheels are in motion we just have to try to tidy up the schedule for 2024. But I feel like most of the heavy lifting was done last year. We still have quite a bit of work to do, but hopefully this year it won’t be quite as taxing,” said McIlroy, adding:

“It’s been nice to try to take a little bit of time away, and try to sort of distance myself from the game of golf for at least a month or two, and sort of recharge and reset and try to start 2023 with renewed optimism and a sort of full tank and ready to go.”

McIlroy, a two-time winner of the Dubai Desert Classic who was denied last year when his approach to the 72nd hole found the water, is kick-starting his year’s work in the UAE before focusing back on the PGA Tour where he is scheduled to play in next month’s Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational.