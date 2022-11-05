Hole-in-one moves Séamus Power into contention in Mexico

Séamus Power had a hole-in-one during his third round at the World Wide Technology Championship at Club de Golf El Camaleon in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Photograph: Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Séamus Power roared into contention at the World Wide Technology Championship in Mexico on Saturday on the back of a hole-in-one on the front nine of his third round.

Power, who secured his second PGA Tour title in Bermuda last week, was two under for his round after birdies on the first hole and the par-five seventh, when he aced the 151-yard eighth hole at El Camaleon Golf Club to move to 11 under par as he cut into the overnight lead of American Russell Henley on 16 under.

Power then followed up with a second eagle of the round on the 360-yard par-four 11th, his two moving him 13 under and a share of second place alongside Sam Ryder.

Meanwhile, Holywood teenager Tom McKibbin remains on course to earn a card on the DP World Tour after carding a two-under 70 in the third round of the Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final in Majorca.

READ MORE

McKibbin carded six birdies and four bogeys at Club de Golf Alcanada to get back to level par for the tournament and in a share of 17th position. It also leaves him in a projected 17th in the Challenge Tour rankings, with the top 20 earning their tour cards after Sunday’s final round.

Kinsale’s John Murphy carded a level-par 72 for the second day to remain at four over and in 43rd position in the Challenge Tour rankings.