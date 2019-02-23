Tyrone finally into their stride with crucial Monaghan win

Tyrone 1-16 Monaghan 0-12

Peter Harte pulled the strings as Tyrone recorded their first win of this year’s league campaign against Monaghan at Healy Park on Saturday night.

Tyrone scored 1-8 from play in a crushing seven point win over their Ulster rivals, with Harte scoring an important early goal on his way to a personal tally of 1-6.

Mickey Harte’s team led 1-7 to 0-7 at the change of ends after an entertaining first half. Monaghan responded well to Harte’s early goal with Conor McManus in particular catching the eye - he kicked three points in a row in the opening quarter.

Both teams lost players to the sin bin - Dessie Ward for Monaghan in the first half and Mattie Donnelly for the hosts in the second.

In the second half Monaghan did not score until the 61st minute - at that stage Tyrone were out of sight. Some McManus frees added a little respectability to the scoreline - but for Monaghan it’s now three defeats in a row which leaves them in the bottom two with three matches to come.

Tyrone: N Morgan (0-2, 0-2 frees); L Rafferty, R McNamee, M McKernan; T McCann, P Hampsey, B McDonnell (0-1); B Kennedy, R Donnelly; M Donnelly, N Sludden (0-1), F Burns; C McShane (0-3, 0-2 frees), P Harte (1-6, 0-3 frees, 0-1 mark), K McGeary (0-1).

Subs: C Meyler (0-1) for Rafferty (h-t), D McClure (0-1) for Kennedy (61 mins), C McAliskey for R Donnelly (65’), H Loughran for Sludden (67’).

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, D Wylie, R Wylie; D Mone, B Kerr, R McAnespie (0-2); D Hughes, G Doogan; D Ward, J McCarron (0-2, 0-1 free), S Carey; D Malone (0-1), C McManus (0-7, 0-3 frees, 0-1 mark), S O’Hanlon.

Subs: K O’Connell for Kerr (42 mins), C McCarthy for McCarron (42’), V Corey for Carey (53’), O Duffy for Malone (59’), M Bannigan for Ward (65’).

Referee: C Branagan (Down).