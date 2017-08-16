Tipperary mourn the loss of one of their greats Liam Devaney

He lined out in different positions in each of the five successful All-Ireland finals in 1960s

Seán Moran

Liam Devaney takes to the field for Tipperary behind one of his teammates.

Tipperary GAA is mourning the loss of one of its most decorated hurlers with the news that Liam Devaney passed away on Tuesday after a short illness at the age of 82.

A member of the great team of the 1960s which took home the Liam MacCarthy four times in in five years, he had made his debut for the county in 1954 and went on to have a stellar career, winning five All-Ireland medals.

Versatility was a feature of his play and he lined out in different positions in each of the five successful finals, coming on as a replacement in just one, 1964.

For his first All-Ireland in 1958 he played full forward against Galway before moving to centre forward for the 1961 win over Dublin - a match he was credited with saving after he was switched to centre back after Tony Wall had gone off injured.

In recognition of his contribution to the county’s success he was named Caltex Hurler of the Year later that year.

He lined out at centrefield in 1962 and wing forward in 1965. He was selected at corner forward for his last final in 1968, the epic defeat by Wexford. By the end of his career he had played every position - even goalkeeper - except full back for the county.

He won a county medal with his club, Borris-Ileigh in 1953 and went on to add eight national league titles to his All-Ireland with Tipp as well as three Railway Cups with Munster.

Tipperary county chair Michael Bourke paid tribute: “During a golden era for Tipperary hurling, Liam Devaney was a key contributor to the county’s fortunes. Not alone was he fearless and charismatic but he also possessed a tremendous hurling brain which epitomised his determination to deliver success for Tipperary.

“I have known Liam for many years and such was his presence that his jovial nature and character would ensure he would take centre stage in any company. Tipperary has lost a great son, friend and acquaintance.

“On behalf of Tipperary county board I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Devaney family and also to his club, Borris-Ileigh.”

