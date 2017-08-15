Waterford’s Austin Gleeson cleared to play All-Ireland final

Waterford’s Austin Gleeson has been cleared to play in next month’s All-Ireland hurling final against Galway.

Gleeson appeared to pull off Luke Meade’s helmet during Waterford’s emphatic 4-19 to 0-20 semi-final over Cork - leading to fears he could be banned for September’s showpiece.

However it has been decided he will not face any disciplinary action - because referee James Owens had adjudicated on the incident at the time - meaning the Déise’s talisman will be available as they bid to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 1959.

The news will come as a relief for Waterford manager Derek McGrath, who is already without Conor Gleeson after he was shown a straight red at the death of last Sunday’s win over the Rebels.

McGrath saw his side beat Cork without the influential Tadhg de Búrca, who was serving a one-match suspension for pulling the helmet of Harry Kehoe during the quarter-final win over Wexford.

Darragh Fives was impressive in the sweeper role in de Búrca’s absence, but Gleeson - who scored a magic goal as Waterford roared away from Cork - would have proved far harder to replace.