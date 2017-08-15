Waterford’s Austin Gleeson cleared to play All-Ireland final

Déise talisman won’t face action for incident with Luke Meade during win over Cork
Austin Gleeson has been cleared to play the All-Ireland final against Galway. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Austin Gleeson has been cleared to play the All-Ireland final against Galway. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

Waterford’s Austin Gleeson has been cleared to play in next month’s All-Ireland hurling final against Galway.

Gleeson appeared to pull off Luke Meade’s helmet during Waterford’s emphatic 4-19 to 0-20 semi-final over Cork - leading to fears he could be banned for September’s showpiece.

However it has been decided he will not face any disciplinary action - because referee James Owens had adjudicated on the incident at the time - meaning the Déise’s talisman will be available as they bid to lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup for the first time since 1959.

The news will come as a relief for Waterford manager Derek McGrath, who is already without Conor Gleeson after he was shown a straight red at the death of last Sunday’s win over the Rebels.

McGrath saw his side beat Cork without the influential Tadhg de Búrca, who was serving a one-match suspension for pulling the helmet of Harry Kehoe during the quarter-final win over Wexford.

Darragh Fives was impressive in the sweeper role in de Búrca’s absence, but Gleeson - who scored a magic goal as Waterford roared away from Cork - would have proved far harder to replace.

You will no longer see these recommendations
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.