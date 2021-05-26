Tipperary hurler Johnny Everard dies, aged 97

The death has taken place of All-Ireland winning Tipperary hurler Johnny Everard, at the age of 97.

He first appeared on the intercounty scene as a minor, the Moyne-Templetuohy club man then part of the Premier panel that defeated Kilkenny in the 1950 All-Ireland final, adding to his Munster and League titles that year.

Everard was also an accomplished footballer, winning a Munster junior football title with Tipp in 1952.

“At the time of his death, Johnny who celebrated his 97th birthday in April, was vice-president of his club and the oldest Tipperary man to have won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal,” a Tipperary statement read.

“Johnny gave many years of service to the GAA and excelled both as a player, coach, selector, referee and administrator.”

After his playing days he acted as a selector in the Moyne-Templetuohy side who won the county SHC title in 1971.