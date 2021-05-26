Tipperary hurler Johnny Everard dies, aged 97

Moyne-Templetuohy club member played on side that won the title in 1950

 

The death has taken place of All-Ireland winning Tipperary hurler Johnny Everard, at the age of 97.

He first appeared on the intercounty scene as a minor, the Moyne-Templetuohy club man then part of the Premier panel that defeated Kilkenny in the 1950 All-Ireland final, adding to his Munster and League titles that year.

Everard was also an accomplished footballer, winning a Munster junior football title with Tipp in 1952.

“At the time of his death, Johnny who celebrated his 97th birthday in April, was vice-president of his club and the oldest Tipperary man to have won an All-Ireland senior hurling medal,” a Tipperary statement read.

“Johnny gave many years of service to the GAA and excelled both as a player, coach, selector, referee and administrator.”

After his playing days he acted as a selector in the Moyne-Templetuohy side who won the county SHC title in 1971.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.