Brian Dooher points to progress made after Tyrone take down Armagh

Armagh 2-10 Tyrone 2-15

Tyrone joint-manager Brian Dooher drilled right down on what they expected of themselves in picking up their first win, a character-forming battle over neighbours Armagh on Saturday night by singling out a holy trinity.

Last week, former captain Matthew Donnelly, former vice-captain Peter Harte, and the exciting Darragh Canavan didn’t get a chance to impose themselves on Donegal.

They took it out on Armagh here, Canavan combining with brother-in-law Harte for his blistering roof of the net goal in the first half, setting up Mark Bradley for the second major in the second, while Donnelly looked more like his old self in the new position of centre back.

“Whenever we needed men to stand up there today, Petey stood up, Mattie stood up. Darragh Canavan I thought was . . . the amount of times Darragh got on the ball in places where you wouldn’t expect him and done the right thing every time. There are good things, and things to work on,” said Dooher.

This win now leaves Tyrone in the same situation as every other team in Division One North, with everything to play for in the final weekend.

“This Division is typical Ulster football,” he stated. “There’s never much more than a point between the teams. That was a good one for us to get going playing football and Armagh will take their good points from it as well.

“We will take a lot of learning and it will help our fitness. We are only going from four weeks. To expect those boys to be playing champagne football or Championship football is hard.

The ground is hard, the ball is moving fast and they are just getting used to it, adapting to it.”

Armagh will rue a missed penalty from Stefan Campbell, saved by Niall Morgan just two minutes after they got a goal from Conor Turbitt. Tyrone then responded by hitting 1-5 to Armagh’s 0-2 in response for the rest of the game.

ARMAGH: 1 B Hughes; 2 R Kennedy, 3 A Forker, 4 J Morgan; 5 C Mackin, 6 A McKay, 7 C O’Hanlon; 8 N Grimley, 9 J Óg Burns (1-0); 10 J Hall (0-1), 11 R O’Neill (0-1), 12 G McCabe; 13 R Grugan (0-5, three frees), 14 O O’Neill (0-1), 15 S Campbell (0-1).

Subs: 19 B McCambidge for Kennedy (10 mins), 20 R McQuillan for Morgan (18), 18 P Hughes for Hall (21), 23 P Burns for Forker, 24 C Turbitt (1-0) for McCabe (both 34), 26 J Duffy (0-1) for Campbell (55).

TYRONE: 1 N Morgan; 2 C Munroe, 3 R McNamee, 4 P Hampsey; 5 M O’Neill, 6 M Donnelly (0-1), 7 P Harte (1-1); 8 F Burns, 9 D McClure; 10 P Donaghy (0-4, two frees, one mark), 11 D McCurry (0-7, four frees), 12 C Meyler (0-1); 13 K McGeary, 14 C McKenna, 15 D Canavan.

Subs: 17 R Brennan for O’Neill, 19 M Cassidy for McClure (both 35 mins), 26 N Sludden for McGeary (h-t), 18 M Bradley (1-1, one free) for Donaghy (50), 24 L Rafferty for Canavan (60), 22 M McKernan for Munroe (62)

Referee: David Gough (Meath).