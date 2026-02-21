Weekend’s hurling league fixtures, throw-in times and TV details, including Tipperary v Limerick

Saturday

Division 1A

Tipperary v Limerick, FBD Semple Stadium, 5.30pm [RTÉ 2] – During Tipperary’s long-running drought – a failure to win in the past 12 meetings – in matches against Limerick, it has often been the league meetings that have proved most disappointing. Last year, a modest defeat was evidence that things might be turning around for Liam Cahill’s men but scarcely an indicator that they would end the year as All-Ireland champions.

Three times during John Kiely’s stewardship of Limerick, Tipp have had that status but never managed to follow it up with a league win against their neighbours. They have bobbed along in this year’s league, proving competitive in Cork when their need for a win was dwarfed by the home side’s. Limerick looked to be progressing well when beating Kilkenny a fortnight ago. Cathal O’Neill was back. Aidan O’Connor was very accurate on the frees and Peter Casey looked back to his most lethal point shooting best. Hard to tell whose desire is greater this weekend but in the here and now, Tipp don’t need the points as badly. Verdict: Limerick

Division 1B

Dublin v Wexford, Croke Park, 5pm – Wexford responded well to the mediocrity of their opening wins against Antrim and Down to finish strongly against Carlow and welcomed Lee Chin off the bench and this week came news that Liam Ryan has recommitted for another year. Dublin have gone about their business efficiently, losing narrowly in Ennis but on course for promotion if they can win this. Niall Ó Ceallacháin is troubled by injuries but they have necessary momentum. Verdict: Dublin

Kildare v Clare, Cedral St Conleth’s Park, 6.30pm – Kildare recorded a great modern debut win in the division – they haven’t played in the first for 45 years – last time out by beating Antrim. Clare have been powering along towards inevitable promotion. Verdict: Clare

Kilkenny's Eoin Cody. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Sunday

Division 1A

Kilkenny v Waterford, UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny, 1.45pm [TG4] – This has the appearance of a relegation playoff although it’s early to be certain. Kilkenny lost to Limerick, who lost to Waterford. Both have defeated Offaly. Derek Lyng’s team had their moments on the Ennis Road two weeks ago with Eoin Cody delivering one of his best performances and Ronan Corcoran playing well at centre back.

They were outgunned by Limerick’s scoring firepower but didn’t get put away until the last quarter. Lyng acknowledged that this fixture would be pivotal. Waterford had a far from impeccable display against Offaly but were ultimately comfortable winners after a strong second half with Reuben Halloran again in prolific form. Kilkenny don’t yield easily in these situations and can stay in contention. Verdict: Kilkenny

Offaly v Galway, St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 2pm – The counties have won none of their total of five matches to date but the visitors have been more than competitive against last year’s All-Ireland finalists, Tipp and Cork whereas Offaly are bottom after three with an average losing margin of nearly 10. They are coping with a string of injuries, including captain Charlie Mitchell, at a particularly bad time while trying to stay in the game in the top flight. Hard to see much relief here. Micheál Donoghue has run a lot of fresh blood through the team and whereas they have been learning more than they have been earning, that should change here. Verdict: Galway

Division 1B

Antrim v Carlow, Pearse Park, Dunloy, 1pm [Live, GAA+] – A calamitous campaign to date for Antrim bottomed out in Kildare with defeat by the recently promoted home team as well as the now routine red card. Carlow traded at parity with Wexford until the closing 10 minutes and are well capable of taking the points. Verdict: Carlow