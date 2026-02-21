Weekend’s football league fixtures, throw-in times and TV details, including Dublin v Kerry

Saturday

Division One

Dublin v Kerry, Croke Park, 7pm [Live, TG4] – Kerry got caught napping by Galway a week ago in Tralee – similar to what Dublin inflicted a year ago. Losing double-digit leads will have left Jack O’Connor less mellow than he was after the Donegal defeat but this is an ideal reset and it would be no surprise if the holders were to go full-throttle for Dublin. Ger Brennan’s team are in the thickets of regeneration and look relegation-bound. Con O’Callaghan’s talents were required to beat Monaghan but Kerry, with an emerging cohort of more than useful young footballers, like Cillian Trant and Keith Evans, will bring a more elevated threat this weekend. Verdict: Kerry

Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium, 7pm – Has there ever been a recent time when Galway weren’t beleaguered by injury? Despite this, the team has shown a lot of promise this campaign. Between the successful blooding of forwards like the towering Fionn McDonagh and Ciarán Mulhern and the flinty resolution both to resist pressure – having looked out of it at various stages in all three matches to date despite a win and a draw – and hunt breaking ball, there has been plenty to encourage Pádraic Joyce. Roscommon are on a similar track. Hotly favoured for relegation at the start of the year, their feisty display against Kerry and wins over Monaghan and Armagh mean they sit second in the table – top scorers in the division. This should be a great contest. Verdict: Galway

Division Two

Derry v Offaly, Celtic Park, Derry, 6pm – Two teams with different perspectives – Derry looking upwards and Offaly in the other direction. Injuries have left Mickey Harte’s team with a near-impossible task whereas the home side, having finally got a win under their belt, are looking much more upbeat and proved it by winning in Kildare despite the early red card for key player Conor Glass. Verdict: Derry

Division Four

Carlow v Waterford, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm – Carlow’s excellent start, 100 per cent after three matches, is likely to extend against pointless Waterford. Verdict: Carlow

Sunday

Division One

Monaghan v Mayo, St Tiernach’s Park, Clones, 1.45pm [Live, TG4 Player] – A reality check for Mayo in Letterkenny but some comfort in the return of Conor Loftus, who confirmed good form at training by making a great impact off the bench. The hitherto encouraging results of a quicker, attacking game were qualified by the ease with which Donegal shut down their forwards but Andy Moran – returning to where he was a popular forwards coach – was right to emphasise that you can’t start a match as poorly as Mayo did last week. Monaghan had every chance to beat Dublin but their conversion rate in the first half killed them. Gabriel Bannigan has a burdensome injury list but has managed it as well as he can. Verdict: Mayo

Mayo's Conor Loftus. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Armagh v Donegal, BOX-IT Athletic Grounds, Armagh, 3.45pm [Live, TG4] – A rerun of the last two Ulster finals, this fixture finds the home side in far greater need of the points, having lost to two Connacht opponents after their big opening win over Monaghan. Donegal are bouncing, top of the table and 100 per cent after three matches and coming off their best performance a week ago. Jim McGuinness didn’t commit to prioritising the league any differently to last year and may start resting players this weekend but maybe, rivalry will dictate a different approach. Still, Armagh have to focus on getting results and tightening up their defence, which has shipped three goals in each of the past two matches. Verdict: Donegal

Division Two

Cork v Meath, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm – A rivalry that echoes down the past five decades is revived for this top-of-the-table clash. Cork’s wins have all come against teams they would have been expected to beat. The same could be mostly said about Meath but their win over Derry was an opening statement of intent and Robbie Brennan has built on last year’s breakthrough championship. Of course, Jack Flynn can’t be counted on to win every match with a buzzer-beating two-pointer and maybe it won’t be needed here. Verdict: Meath

Louth v Tyrone, DEFY Páirc Mhuire, 2pm – The idea that Louth had Meath’s number wasn’t entirely disproved last week but they did lose. Tyrone’s customary spanking of Cavan may have kickstarted their season, which would be unfortunate timing for the home side. Verdict: Tyrone

Cavan v Kildare, Kingspan Breffni, Cavan, 3pm – This will be a litmus test for Brian Flanagan’s promising team. They would have hoped to do better against a 14-man Derry but showed plenty of spirit up in Omagh. On that form line, they should win against a Cavan side that has struggled to compete for 70 minutes. Verdict: Kildare

Division Three

Westmeath v Fermanagh, TEG Cusack Park, 1pm – Westmeath struggled to keep afloat in Newry but responded defiantly despite ongoing issues with the kickout. They should pick it up again here against Fermanagh, who have had a nightmare start to the season. Verdict: Westmeath

Clare v Laois, Zimmer Biomet Páirc Chíosóg, 2pm – Laois, with Rioghan Murphy and Evan O’Carroll providing the cutting edge, got off the mark against Sligo but this will be tougher against a Clare team trying to get their own campaign up and running. Verdict: Clare

Courtwood's Niall Dunne with Portarlington's Luke O'Reilly and Rioghan Murphy. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Sligo v Limerick, Markievicz Park, 2pm – Sligo will want to pick up after an underwhelming display in Portlaoise but Limerick will be bullish after a miraculous deliverance last week against Wexford. Verdict: Limerick

Wexford v Down, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm – Top of the table shootout in Wexford where the home team will be determined to make up for letting last week slip in injury-time. Down have no swept all before them to date and will be tested here but should be able to survive. Verdict: Down

Division Four

Wicklow v London, Echelon Park, 1pm – Having lost this last year, Wicklow will be careful but they should pull through. Verdict: Wicklow

Leitrim v Antrim, Heartland Credit Union Páirc Seán Mac Diarmaida, 2pm – Barry McNulty’s one-man bomb squad beat London last week but shouldn’t be required to the same extent, as mysteriously pointless Antrim visit. Verdict: Leitrim

Longford v Tipperary, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 2pm – Longford got rolling last week while Tipp were edged out by Carlow. Verdict: Longford